Chombo, Chipanga charged for wearing Zanu PF regalia

Ex-Zanu PF secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo, former Youth league bosses Kudzanai Chipanga and Innocent Hamandishe yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa charged with criminal nuisance.

They were picked up by the Police Law and Order department.

The trio who are currently on bail for a plethora of other cases were ordered to continue abiding by the bail conditions imposed on their previous cases. The allegations against them are that they connived to commit an act of criminal nuisance.

“On a date unknown to prosecution in Harare between December 8 and 13, this year, Chombo and his accomplices while acting in common purpose with Matthew Mleya who is still at large hatched a plan and connived to commit an act of criminal nuisance.

“The quartet well knowing they are expelled Zanu PF as members acted in common purpose and took photos of themselves while wearing Zanu PP party regalia in form of hats with embroidered Zanu PF flag inscribed ED and Kutonga kwaro,” the State outline read.

The court heard that Chombo and his accomplices went on to post their images clad in the aforementioned party regalia on social media.

According to the State this was likely to create a nuisance to Zanu PF. The accused were subsequently arrested and according to the State they had no right to act in the manner they did.

After the pictures of the four wearing the party regalia circulated, Zanu PF quickly castigated the images describing their publication as criminal.

“It has come to the attention of the party, Zanu PF, that images of a clique of expelled Zanu PF members of the G40 cabal namely; … Chombo, … Chipanga, …Hamandishe and another person wearing regalia emblazoned with features depicting the President and First Secretary of the party, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, are widely circulating on a number of social media platforms,” Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said in a statement.

“The party wishes to make it clear that these expelled members have no entitlement to representing it and neither do they have the right to represent the president and first secretary in any form.

These truant individuals are obviously bent on soiling the good name of the party and that of its president and first secretary.”

This comes as Chombo was again picked up by the Anti-Corruption Commission on Wednesday for relocating people on private property during government’s the Garikai Hlalani Kuhle operation. DailyNews