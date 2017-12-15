Stunner reignites feud with Mudiwa

Zim hip-hop star Stunner has renewed his feud with fellow rapper Mudiwa Hood who landed four gongs at the Zim Hip-Hop Awards 2017 held in Bulawayo last weekend Mudiwa walked away with the Best Hip-Hop Hustle, Video of the year, Best Gospel artiste and Best Dressed on the night Awards.

The four-award haul, however, did not impress Stunner who took home just a single gong — the Best Male Award.

Despite taking the most awards this year, the Ndaita Mbiri singer believes Mudiwa’s songs fall short of real hip-hop because they lack “rhymes and bars.”

Stunner added that he was relieved that all the awards Mudiwa won were fringe ones.

“But check it out, you all shouldn’t be mad. He (Mudiwa) got Best Video, Best Hustle, Best Dressed and Best Gospel. You don’t need bars on any of those,” he wrote on Twitter.

The controversial artiste further claimed that standards in Zim hip-hop have deteriorated so much that artistes from other music genres can now also claim to be rappers.

“Yes we agree there; even Trevor Dongo can wake up saying I am hip-hop and we can’t fight it,” Stunner tweeted.

In another sly dig at Mudiwa, Stunner tweeted that the main awards at Zim Hip-Hop Awards 2017 were won by deserving people.

“@IamTEHN Best Song, Noble Stylz Best Album, Few Kings Best Group so I guess that awards that matter are in safe hands,” he said.

Mudiwa was not the only one who got the short end of Stunner’s stick. He also attacked DJs for lacking originality.

“Zim DJs, did you know that you have the freedom to start your own playlist? You don’t have to play what the other DJs is playing, amazing hanti?”

When the Daily News contacted him for a comment, Mudiwa said he has responded to Stunner and other haters in a song.

“I have released the track today titled Tati Tivatipe. It is a response to all haters. I am bigger than these artistes so I can’t address them individually anymore,” said Mudiwa.

The Ndaita Mari hit-maker said the diss song emphasises his credentials as the “only rapper whose face inobhadhariswa tax/Hatisi kutaura zvemakombi, we talking of Value added Tax.” DailyNews