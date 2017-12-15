Student pastor jailed for rape

By Rutendo Rori



A student pastor at Family of God Church was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in prison by Marondera magistrate Mr Clever Tsikwa for raping an 11-year-old church-mate.

The man (24) pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and was acquitted on one count due to lack of evidence.

Mr Tsikwa sentenced the man to 18 years in jail and suspended three years on condition that he does not commit an offence of a sexual nature in the next five years.

Prosecutor Mr Morgan Dube told the court that the girl was, at law, unable to consent. Mr Dube told the court that on November 10 this year and at Domavalle Farm in Marondera at around noon, the complainant was coming from Bethel Mission when she saw the accused walking behind her.

The accused approached the girl and offered her some snacks which she accepted. He held the girl’s right hand and dragged her behind a rock in a nearby bush close to the road.

The accused then raped the juvenile. After the offence, he told the girl to go home and not to disclose the case to anyone.

On November 14, the girl revealed the matter to her class teacher who then reported to the police. The Herald