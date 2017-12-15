Muchinguri-Kashiri appointed Zanu-PF chairperson

By Nyemudzai Kakore

Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa today appointed Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri as the party’s national chairperson, while Mabel Chinomona was appointed the party’s secretary for the Women’s League.

President Mnangagwa also appointed Major General Engelbert Rugeje as secretary for the Commissariat, while Pupurai Togarepi was re-instated as the secretary for Youth Affairs.

Maj-Gen Rugeje took over from Mr Saviour Kasukuwere who was expelled from party, while Togarepi replaced Mr Kudzanai Chipanga who suffered the same fate with Mr Kasukuwere.

Dr Obert Mpofu was made the substantive secretary for Administration, taking over from Mr Ignatius Chombo who was expelled from the party.

Mnangagwa said he will appoint two vice Presidents in the next few days.

Other key appointments made by the President were the secretary for Finance Patrick Chinamasa, while Paul Mangwana has been appointed secretary for Legal Affairs and will be deputised by Fortune Chasi.

Mnangagwa also appointed Victor Matemadanda as secretary for War Veterans, Detainees and Restrictees, while Christopher Mutsvangwa was appointed Zanu-PF secretary for Science and Technology, taking over from Professor Jonathan Moyo, who was also expelled from the party. The Herald