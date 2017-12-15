Mega birthday bash for Lady Squanda

By Yeukai Karengezeka-Chisepo



Self proclaimed queen of Zimdancehall Sandra Gazi aka Lady Squanda who turned 26 last month is set to host a mega belated birthday bash tomorrow at Vamrey Gardens, Unit L Chitungwiza. The songbird, now a mother of two, thanks God for her life and how she is transforming.

“I am happy that God granted me another year of life. I have been through different trials and challenges but they have helped me to become a better person, though I am not yet perfect.

I used to do childish things in the past but I have transformed and matured and I want people to know the other side of me that is nice,” she said.

The “Ndinovhaira” hit-maker said the bash is meant to celebrate her life and appreciate her loyal fans who gave her confidence to press on.

“This bash is one of its kind and I decided to celebrate my life with the people that always support my music and give me reason to continue working on more project. I just encourage Zimdancehall lovers to come and dine with me on this day,” said Squanda.

Courtesy of her stable After8 Entertainment, the bash will be headlined by top chanters like Seh Calaz, Freeman, Kinnah, Dzadza D, Soul Jah Love, Guspy Warrior, Killer T, Ricky Fire among others.

On the decks will be Templeman and Gary B, Judgement Yard, Malovers, Merciless Zimbabwe just to mention a few.

The Chitungwiza-bred chanter recently released her new 12-track album titled “Reality”, which she said is a testimony of her transformation. It featured Stunner, Guspy, Warrior and Freeman and is receiving generous airplay.

Some of the songs include “Dai Mandiregerera”, “Ndatendeuka”, “Munamato” and “Amai” all laden with social positive messages.

The award-winning musician disappeared from the music scene in March last year and was reported to be in South Africa after assaulting comedian-cum-chanter Abra Skimbo.

However, she has since apologised. The Herald