Govt pays for Mugabe Singapore trip

The government is picking up the tab for former president Robert Mugabe, 93, who has flown to Singapore for a medical check-up, his ex-spokesperson said on Thursday.

Robert and Grace Mugabe

Mugabe and his wife Grace have not been seen in public since he was forced to resign after a military takeover brought a sudden end to his authoritarian 37-year reign.

“He is in Singapore. It’s part of his package as a retired president to travel overseas. He routinely goes to Singapore to meet with his doctors,” George Charamba told AFP.

Charamba, who is now President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spokesperson, said that the new government was keen to show respect to Mugabe.

“There is no quest to humiliate or ostracise him. The idea was to extricate him from the clutches of the cabal which had captured him. That has been done so that his legacy comes out shining,” he said.

The military stepped in on November 14 and ushered Mnangagwa into office after a power struggle with supporters of Grace Mugabe, 52, who had emerged as Mugabe’s chosen successor. — AFP

  • Why 🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Munhu akapiwa golden handshake $10 m is continuing using state funds for his benefit hmmmm saka akabvirei pachigaro

  • which is correct enjoying his benefits

    • Your money muntu.

    • purposes of this Act as the child of a President, Vice-President, former President or former Vice-President. [amended by Act 2 of 2003 with effect from the 15th August, 2003.] (5) For the purposes of this section, the term of office of a Vice-President shall be the life of one Parliament, that is to say, the period from one dissolution of parliament in terms of section 63 of the Constitution until the next such dissolution. 3 Allowances and services to which former Presidents and surviving spouses entitled (1) Subject to this Act, a former President or Vice-President, and a surviving spouse of any such person, shall be entitled to such- (a) domestic service; and (b) security service; and (c) transport; and (d) air travel; and (e) medical service; and ( f ) office accommodation; and (g) secretarial services; and (h) entertainment allowance; and other services or facilities; as may be prescribed from time to time by the President by statutory instrument. (2) Copies of any statutory instrument made in terms of subsection (1) shall be laid

  • P. S. M. A. S pharmacies r empty n yet u continue supporting sumone who destroyed the health department.. He must b treated locally n b sent to khami prison just fr a week… So that he gets to know Wat he has done to our country..

  • This man is still in power

  • Ok on top of the golden handshake they gave him…. wow….. did he fly first class or they chartered again?

  • Retirement package!

  • I dont see anything wrong with that

  • Why don’t the army finish him off ??think it would be the kindest thing to do,he is such an expense.

  • What happened to his loot? White elephant in office and white elephant out of office???

  • so grandpa is enjoying our taxes in and out of office

    • even mai mujuru is geting

  • Pagomo hospital panokodzera wani!!

  • That’s how it should be. Zimbabweans are compassionate. Irrespective of the torment that they suffered under his tyrannical regime.. which by the way is likely to continue.

  • even mai mujuru ikodzero yavo

  • The system has never changed!

