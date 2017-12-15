Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Govt engages evicted white farmers

By Farayi Machamire

Evicted Zimbabwean white farmers that settled in Zambia have said they are willing to return home to help turn the country’s agricultural economy around under President Emerson Mnangagwa’s government.

A photo from the year 2000 of Zimbabwean commercial farmer Tommy Bayley riding an old bicycle
It is mainly the evicted white Zimbabwean farmers’ innovations that have transformed small-scale growers in their newly-adopted neighbouring country into productive farmers, upping their production from half a ton per hectare to between four and five tonnes a hectare.

This year Zambia is having a maize surplus and, ironically, will be exporting tonnes of wheat to its neighbour, Zimbabwe, and the maize contract on Africa’s most liquid stock market will further incentivise maize production in the neighbouring country.

Finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe yesterday met the white farmers in neighbouring Zambia and many of the farmers told him they were “homesick and wanted to take part in the new dispensation under Mnangagwa.”

“I met Zimbabwean farmers who lost their farms during the land redistribution exercise and are now based in Zambia and now doing very well there.

What was quite intriguing was how they all said they were homesick and wanted to take part in the new dispensation under HE (His Excellency) Mnangagwa.

“They want to take up our president on his clarion call that all well-meaning Zimbabweans will be given an opportunity to participate in the rebuilding of our great nation.

“The same sentiments are being expressed by our fathers in Nigeria, USA, Australia and UK.

“We are truly one Zimbabwe and we all want what’s best for our nation,” Mukupe said.

A day before the meeting Mukupe had emphasised that he was meeting white Zimbabwean farmers in Zambia “with a very simple message… Your country needs you, let’s press the refresh button and move forward to rebuild our nation.”

Mnangagwa in his inaugural speech stressed that the land seizures would not be reversed, vowing instead to compensate evicted farmers and to put the vast tracts of idle land back into production.

“My government is committed to compensating those farmers from whom land was taken,” he said, adding that he will “ensure that all land is utilised optimally.” DailyNews

  • What was the use of the land reform programme if the land is being returned to the former colonisers is Mnangagwa now turning us into a colony does he now want to turn our country into a puppet state i thought we where told unequivocally that the land reform was irreversible no no no

    • Shhhh

    • nyara ndlovu

    • Better than kuteya mbeva muminda instead of farming

    • Batison tell me where im wrong are u saying the land reform was a failure are u saying our policy of the last 17years on land has been wrong we are a sovereign nation and are in this position because of our policies on land we will never b a colony again is what our leaders told us these past few years and the land reform was agreed on as a non reversable issue where am i wrong

    • shaa zvinobatsirei Obert Mpofu makatora sango rese riye allong Vic falls road handina kuona chero mbudzi the cheapest livestock kuchengeta dai sango rese riye akasiya mubhunu aiwemo achirima mombe dzirimo unofunga nyama yaizokwira kwayawe uko land isiri kushandiswa ngaipuwe wanogona kushandisa ,zim is not a desert ,we do not want a man made desert look ana Koala park warungu trying kuchengeta mombe at Zero grazing iwe zvino Costa mariii anokuwara ndiwe unotenga nyama we do not want idle land fullstop

    • There’s a lot of land that lies idle in Zimbabwe. It surely has to be given to those who know what to do about it and have the financial resources to do so. Clearly, if you had a farm acquired lawfully under land reforms and you continue to farm productively, why should you worry yourselves?

    • Nhaiwe Ndlovu, land reform yakauyisa chii except nzara. Varungu made Zimb a bread basket of Southern Africa. Vanhu vatema vakatora mapurazi chavaita hapana.

    • Mbonisi Ndlovu like really now,r u blind or brain washed ,those ppl are the one making bread for everyone is Zim, look.wat happened aftr the farms were taken or u were not yet born whn we used to queue for bread ,not talking about melie meal yet,just to get a loaf of bread u had to wait for hours

    • Hi we cant feed on those policies. What is needed is food and cash. You are going to have a problem if you think you can land. The land owns all of us . Just make use of it every will be ok.

    • Zimbabweans, what are trying to prove? That you cannot leberate yourselves economically unless a white man does so. The short cuts Will never work. Keep the land to yourselves and let the whites rent from you.

  • That means food on the table

  • Buyan lizolima lina abantu bathatha amaplzi Bengaz bewenzen

  • Hahahaha sk asiyanei nevari kunadzva trump magaro

  • Akula muntu owaphiwa iplazi, bagciniswa under ihundred year lease agreement. Kwathiwa lingakhi Izindlu ezilohlonzi ngoba ulakho ukulithathelwa lelo plazi. Libowabala liwazwisise amalease agreements… They are not title deeds.

    • Ngima nawe wasemzini ngiphinde ngikubongele ngokuba le sibindi sokubhala ngolimi lwakho njalo ngiyakubona ukuthi uziqhenya ngalo iningi hayi besaba ababoni ngani ukuthi kujike amatafula

  • Ngavanosimudzira kumusha kwavo ino inyika yevatema

  • Not so fast. Good time after free and fair general election 2018. They need a political stability & economic protection !

  • Ngavadzoke

  • People need jobs from people who know how to run things properly white Zimbabwean farmers made sure of it .

  • Thats what we fought for …..for zimbabweans and to zimbabweans colour or race are like flowers in t… https://t.co/kaBadyXQNB

  • ngavauye tovada mabasa angamuka pamwe neeconomy

  • The Whites , if they come back into the country I hope they are normal they can not claim back the land but they will accept whatever land is given to them. Zimbabwe has vast land lying idle and underused. This will be the same to our fellow blacks who know that they grabbed land for no other reasons but to screw the whites. As we speak there is some land which were grabbed only for personal use and family use like only rearing less than 40 in an enormous farm , that’s being unreasonable because such big lands are supposed to produce something for the nation too. There farms which were turned into residential areas while the actual occupants had good homes which were close to basic necessities such as schools and roads. I only saw all that as greedness. The underused land must not only be taken by whites but anybody who is financially able to use it must be allowed to use the land.We don’t want whites for their white skins but we need anybody with money to use our resources for the benefits of the whole nation. We don’t want thieves like Orbert Mpofu and Ignitious Chombo.

  • Ndizvozvo kaa afta all we are all zimbabweans irregardless of color wright move