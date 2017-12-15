Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Chombo demands $310k bribe from landowner

By Fungai Lupande

Former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo allegedly allocated residential stands to illegal settlers at Whitecliff Farm in Harare before demanding and receiving a bribe of a 3 712 square meter stand from the landowner to remove them.

Ignatius Chombo
Home Affairs Minister Ignatius Chombo

The landowner Eddies Pfugari Property Developers (Pvt) Ltd lost property worth $200 million in the process. Chombo appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Rumbidzai Mugwagwa and was remanded to January 8 next year on the same bail conditions he was granted on other corruption charges he is facing.

He is represented by Professor Lovemore Madhuku and is accused of contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act alternatively bribery.

The complainant is Eddies Pfugari Property Developers (Pvt) Ltd represented by its managing director Mr Edward Nyanyiwa.

The prosecutor Mr Edmore Nyazamba is alleging that sometime in 1997 the complainant purchased White Cliff farm from Fredrick John William Smith.

The court heard that all formalities were done and the property was transferred under Deed of Transfer number 10444/2000.

It is alleged that prior to the acquisition of the property, the Government had issued a certificate of no present interest in respect of the land. Eddies Pfugari Property Developers applied and was granted a subdivision permit.

The court heard that the complainant subdivided the farm into residential stands and started selling them to home seekers.

Sometime in 2000, Chombo who was the Minister of Local Government, Rural and Urban Development, allegedly allocated stands to illegal settlers within the complainant’s property.

Chombo allegedly appeared sympathetic and invited Eddies Pfugari Property Developers to his office and assured them that he would remove the illegal settlers using his ministerial powers.

It is alleged that Chombo offered assistance on condition that he would be given a piece of land in Norton where the complainant was selling residential stands.

The court heard that the complainant was desperate and gave up stand number 5841 Knowe, Norton measuring 3 712 valued at $310 150.

It is alleged that the stand was transferred into Ronchelle Trading (Pvt) Ltd, a company whose director is Nimrod Chiminya, Chombo’s brother.

The court heard that Ronchelle Trading (Pvt) was bought and used specifically for the land transaction. The Herald

  • He gave ppl stands then asked for land frm pfugari tu remove those same ppl he settled ummm hearless thru and thru

  • please put him in jail and take the jail keys throw them into the sea

  • Ignatius Why so .Ever in hot soup ?? Sorojena it means u started long ago before your hair reacted.Minister of women’s thighs,of corruption /tora mari ahh dzako dzawanda sedzaJudhas.
    Zvawakadya zvapfuka,
    inga chisi haeri musi wacharimwa.
    Mva zvokudzokera kunge back to sender yatumwa namadzibaba S
    Mumaoko mumakumbo dzogara dzakangochena
    Vamwe vako vana Jona vako vhudzi robva rako rochena
    Nhema dzako uri pwere iwe hakuna dhara rakaita sewe
    Mamhepo avose eveuhori hawo pauri tiba
    Muvhiki dzapfuura vakakubvisa umhandara Kuchikurubi
    Uchigara navo nhubu nharadada ikoko
    Mhosva dzose dzawakapara dzotetwa
    madhuku achisara hake achiita zvaanoda newaunoti mukadzi wako nemubvandiripo
    Mvana yako yonyemwerera murume wese
    Ini Chombo ndakutadza ini
    Chisi hachieri musi wachasikwa
    Raiziva zvaro Garwe kukweva bhobho richisiya Chombo
    Hamba yasangana neane demo
    Kunotsva demo kuchisara mupinyi
    Waifunga kuti uri gonashanhu nyoka yapwanya ruzhowa
    Mhosva hairovi kusvika yakatongwa
    Wazvionera pamhino sefodya
    Jere rodawo uchiri pamazera anaMasendeke naChidhumo
    Kune vanoita izvi ndoti siyai madzisekuru adai kuzvuzvurudzwa nekurohwa
    Hapana anosara mbavha kujere
    Dzidzai pana chombo mbavha dzose