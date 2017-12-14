Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mnangagwa policies are ours says MDC MP

27,563 135

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government’s economic direction appear to have unsettled the main opposition MDC whose MP this week claimed the new administration cloned some policies from its own economic blueprints.

Trevor Saruwaka
Trevor Saruwaka

Mnangagwa has been warmly received by the large cross section of Zimbabweans which opines that his economic reforms, if backed by implementation, could extricate the country from its current economic mess.

Last Thursday, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa presented a budget which was largely welcomed by the business community and ordinary citizens who said it ticked the right boxes.

In the Budget, Chinamasa proposed sweeping changes which could benefit the economy if implemented.

MDC Manicaland spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka said they were even willing to support Mnangagwa’s administration with ideas to improve Zimbabweans’ welfare, adding that they were happy that the new president was “stealing” their ideas.

 

“Our desire as MDC is for Zimbabweans to live well. We have never once refused to advice government to improve the welfare of Zimbabweans.

“Mnangagwa found it fit to start stealing ideas coming from MDC so that it helps the nation and is something quite commendable and positive,” Saruwaka said.

“What the nation should realise is that the positive they will see are MDC ideas but those things that will be amiss will be Zanu PF.

“But when MDC gets custody of government after the next elections things will be even much better. Let them try to copy as much as possible to improve the economy,” he said.

Saruwaka said the National Budget showed a total shift in Zanu PF’s approach as it dumped both sanctions mantra and any reference to ZimAsset, which was largely criticised as a pie in the sky due to lack of adequate financing to implement it.

He said this was a clear admittance of the ruling party’s failure in favour of MDC’s policy suggestions.

“What is exciting is that listening to minister (Patrick) Chinamasa’s Budget you could not hear any mention of sanctions or ZimAsset.

This is a clear admission by Zanu PF that they were lost and taking the country up a garden path but policies that were always been promoted by MDC were always good so we are happy if they succeed,” Saruwaka said.

Chinamasa last Thursday presented his National Budget for 2018 which is consistent with Mnangagwa’s inauguration speech as it shows a huge shift from Mugabe’s moribund policies blamed for sinking the economy.

In his presentation, Chinamasa made a raft of changes that speak to austerity, pragmatism and keen on wooing international investors.

Chinamasa has proposed to cut Zimbabwe’s embassies from 46 to a reasonable figure consistent with the political and economic ties that the country enjoys with those countries.

Crucially, as he valiantly attempted to haul Zimbabwe back from the abyss, the Treasury chief announced retirement of all public servants who would have reached the mandatory 65 years,  cut international trips, allowances, number of delegations, reduced vehicles allocated to senior servants and introduced a loan scheme for other civil servants as opposed to buying them vehicles.

For a long time, economic analysts and ordinary people have complained about many useless foreign trips which gobbled millions of dollars without bringing tangible benefits to the economy.

The many foreign trips which were either undertaken by Mugabe or various ministers will now be scrutinised with embassy officials in foreign missions actively representing government.

Chinamasa’s Budget has certain echoes to his mid-term fiscal policy review statement that he made in September 2016 where he had introduced a number of austerity measures that included retrenching tens of thousands of civil servants and the cutting of salaries of senior government officials.  DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • What did you do with them?

  • Havasi kumira kuzvi gohwesa vanhu veMDC

  • so you are no longer relevant 😀😀😀

  • IF IT’S SO WHICH MEANS THAT’S GREAT,ALL WE NEED IS CHANGE IN ZIMBAMBWE

  • Kkkkkk ndihwireiwo…. And another fool will say something too

  • will he implement them?

  • If they going to work no problem

  • Ela

    Kkkkkk thats a lie mdc receive policies from EU kkkk

  • Lets wait and see but without reforms hakuna kwatirikuenda

  • 😂😂😂😂😂 fungai mamwe ka.

  • Zvakaipei if Zimbabwe is to benefit out of them

  • T r u e!!!!

  • How do they know.does it matter anyway for you never rule over people you want them suffer first from… https://t.co/UJKgr6L5mU

  • Why ayu saying its your ideas go to hell MDC,President do your work don’t lesson to those fulls

  • I just want the new Zimbabwe 🇿🇼 pavakudiwa kubatana chete

  • The MDC leadership should sit down and re-stratigize before opening their mouth. Being relevant is no… https://t.co/DX6XVojSLZ

  • Ko zvinobatsirei kuti maPolicies abvakupi.Handiti chakakosha ndechekuti nyika ibudirire

  • So MDC is interested only in their legacy not people’s welfare? As long as those policies improve the lives of people it does not matter who crafted them or implemented them

    • Did you read the whole speech?

    • The use of the word stealing shows arrogance bordering on panic

    • tinaye

    • “Stealing ” MDC ma1. Tsveee kurova campaign nanga nanga nekupomedzera. One country with same needs. It’s not who talks or accuses best, it’s all about delivering program’s to sustain lives.

    • “Stealing ” MDC ma1. Tsveee kurova campaign nanga nanga nekupomedzera. One country with same needs. It’s not who talks or accuses best, it’s all about delivering program’s to sustain lives.

    • “Stealing ” MDC ma1. Tsveee kurova campaign nanga nanga nekupomedzera. One country with same needs. It’s not who talks or accuses best, it’s all about delivering program’s to sustain lives.

    • Very true. For close to 20 years we have suffered. We are tired of politicking. We want to move on with our lives. Personally I dnt care who improves my livelihood..as long as I can live a normal life in a normal economy with opportunities for everyone. If ED proves to be of substance then he gets my thumbs up!

    • Very true. For close to 20 years we have suffered. We are tired of politicking. We want to move on with our lives. Personally I dnt care who improves my livelihood..as long as I can live a normal life in a normal economy with opportunities for everyone. If ED proves to be of substance then he gets my thumbs up!

    • Very true. For close to 20 years we have suffered. We are tired of politicking. We want to move on with our lives. Personally I dnt care who improves my livelihood..as long as I can live a normal life in a normal economy with opportunities for everyone. If ED proves to be of substance then he gets my thumbs up!

  • Brother!just bring change kwete KUNGOVUKURA

  • Just acknowledge that he did well in terms of policy articulation and wait for his actions. You can s… https://t.co/drWIXXH3cY

  • Maonerwa makasi. Motofunga patsva. Elections next year…

  • 1.Are they patented ?
    2.Isn’t it you wanted them implemented for the good of the nation so does it ma… https://t.co/F9ocX7CNMT

  • Makapusa

  • As long as they work for the people its OK. But you mean the MDCs are the brainchild of the operation restore legacy. The Zanu pf I know operates on operations not policies. This should be their first. Anywhere let’s see if they’ll implement those policicies well.

  • If those are the policies you wanted to implement then let them work like that and stop disturbing , just relax and watch if you are not power hungry

  • Ko vanodirei kutonga nyika vari madofo

  • haihwa MDC mavakutaura kweashaya manje. akashanda mapolicies iwayo then every Zimbabwean benefits ka nhai

  • Hakuna munhu anonzi iwe waimboita zvakaipa saka hauchafanirwi kuita zvakanaka nokuti ukangoita zvakanaka watonditevedzera

  • There is nothing wrong with that. Those strategies are all we want anyway not a person or party.

  • Policies ema sunctions here, endai kure nesu

  • does this mean Zanu PF must not do what is good because you talked about it. Go Hang team. Dai vakatotora nezita racho futi. Ehe iroro rekuti MDC iroro

    • Well said. Saka dofo rikapasa after working hard, the former top achiever complains kuti why dofo razopasa. Ha MDC manyadzisa. The more u talk the more u lose the few voters that were left for you.

    • Well said. Saka dofo rikapasa after working hard, the former top achiever complains kuti why dofo razopasa. Ha MDC manyadzisa. The more u talk the more u lose the few voters that were left for you.

    • Ndichingoverenga hangu kkkk

    • Viva MDC

  • People come first,we want development not whose idea it was

  • Not good an excuse for a failing opposition party

  • Ukatamba makasa unotovhara macards ako ukapusa unonongeswa

  • So they are good policies even for the opposition, mission accomplished then. Everyone wins except fo… https://t.co/bNA6GJF1Xb

  • Meaning?

  • If they benefit the people thumbs up to them

  • max

    That’s Honorable Mudambo Harare North Messiah ZANU Pf non MDC

  • Confused admiration..MDc loves to hate ED

  • Shame to you MDC we know you even removed Mugabe single handed every thing is yours sanctions are yours people are yours even results must be in your favour

  • So what’s wrong with that. As long as the policies are making life better for Zimbabweans, there is nothing wrong here

  • Makavati “CHINJA” ivo ndokuti regai titeerere. Mava kuchemei? kkkkkkk

  • Vanhu varikungovukura nemashoko pasina ma reforms hahaha

  • In the UK…. Conservatives have adopted Labour’s policies too…. IT IS ABOUT THE PEOPLE!!! NOT ABOUT PARTY….

  • If they cloned thats good,Zimbabwe will benefit.isnt that what its all about?zvine basa here kuti sadza rabikwa nani ivo vana vaguta.

  • And so? Did you patent them? Are you the only ones capable of those thoughts?

  • KUNGOVUKURA

  • HOOO NDOSAKA MAKUMHANYA KU USA KUTI MA SANCTIONS ARAMBE ARIPO NOKUTI MAONA KUTI PLAN YA GARWE WiLL WORK, shame on you MDC

  • so what? isn’t this for benefit of zimbos ?politicians are tricky.

  • MDC were activists against Mugabe’s rule now that Mugabe is gone can’t they just dissolve that party and get back to their daily chores we thank them for that

  • MDC hari yofanzirofa

  • kkkkkk ichi chandipedza hanzi , “What the nation should realise is that the positive they will see are MDC ideas but those things that will be amiss will be Zanu PF.”

  • If u can’t beat them then join them,than making noise,very soon u wanna start opposing the so called “Our Policies”,get lost MDC,ndimi zve makaita kuti ZANU ichinje hunhu hwayo,bfo u,things were fyn neZanu yedu,manje toda kuiVotera munyatsomama

  • If the policies are yours and implemented to better the lives of the Zimbabweans, i don’t think there is a problem with that.

  • Economic principles are derived from the same text book. Ask anyone with a PhD in economics.So on what basis would the MDC want to take credit for what President Mnangagwa is doing in implementing simple economic principles.

  • no wonder y you are going to the US to beg for sanctions masatanists evanhu . manje tosangana pakuvhota hamunhonge kana benzi

  • They are not yours Mr. MP but they are similar

  • hooo

  • This is the unwarranted dilemma Zimbabwe opposition can’t get past 😂 they were depending on zanu doing wrong by the people 😂

  • If they are it’s because the opposition is so fragmented. Their failure to unite as one single political force and their in-house fighting caused this.

  • As long it helps the country i dont c Mdc ruling zimbabwe

  • Kkkkl clone their ideas too

  • MDC must voetsek mhan havana pfungwa dzekugadzira nyika but kuti vagute ivo ,if their ideas is about to build the nation why they are complaining ,kutobatsirana kugadzira nyika it will be better

  • is that a crime?

  • At least he is wising up

  • Kkkkk they don’t want to reform thats why we go to America. Kkkkkk now they are cloning from our policies. Let them think twice before taking

  • Gate away mhani

  • MDC yapindwa neyi nhayi vanhu wee

  • Kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkki MDC futi!

  • Ngwena yedu zii zvayo!

  • If you can’t beat him for now why not join him

  • Manga makazvinyora pai😂 tiratidzeiwo

  • Motopfaga ma policy matsva otherwise hapana zvamuri kuita

  • We don care whose policies they are as long as they bring bread to my table !!

  • These people ka! Brain nova tambura vachinzi madofo.Tinzwireiwo mashura.

  • So wats wrong if it is to benefit the nation

  • Pamberi ne Zanu vanowacha they have pressed the wrong button imboko dzevanhu

  • Zvikagoipei

  • this MP mudambu doing nothing in hatclife

  • this MP mudambu doing nothing in hatclife

  • this MP mudambu doing nothing in hatclife

  • MDC takairova nemaths.. 2018 nothing left for MDC….

  • MDC takairova nemaths.. 2018 nothing left for MDC….

  • MDC takairova nemaths.. 2018 nothing left for MDC….

  • The Mdc is suffering from a disease called “fear-titis B”, it does not kill instantly but rather causes shrinkage to the whole body and affects the brains, the absence of Mugabe is affecting them a lot.

  • The Mdc is suffering from a disease called “fear-titis B”, it does not kill instantly but rather causes shrinkage to the whole body and affects the brains, the absence of Mugabe is affecting them a lot.

  • The Mdc is suffering from a disease called “fear-titis B”, it does not kill instantly but rather causes shrinkage to the whole body and affects the brains, the absence of Mugabe is affecting them a lot.

  • As long usina mukadzi wekurara naye zvekuti vakamitisirana mumba mangu hazvina basa muridzi wemukadzi ndiyani ?

    Next time do expose your policies
    It was your policy Mugabe must Go but it was done by ZANU PF

  • As long usina mukadzi wekurara naye zvekuti vakamitisirana mumba mangu hazvina basa muridzi wemukadzi ndiyani ?

    Next time do expose your policies
    It was your policy Mugabe must Go but it was done by ZANU PF

  • As long usina mukadzi wekurara naye zvekuti vakamitisirana mumba mangu hazvina basa muridzi wemukadzi ndiyani ?

    Next time do expose your policies
    It was your policy Mugabe must Go but it was done by ZANU PF

  • Photo yamaisa haasiye Trevor Saruwaka. That’s Tongesai Mudambo, MP Hatcliffe area(Zanu PF)

  • Photo yamaisa haasiye Trevor Saruwaka. That’s Tongesai Mudambo, MP Hatcliffe area(Zanu PF)

  • Photo yamaisa haasiye Trevor Saruwaka. That’s Tongesai Mudambo, MP Hatcliffe area(Zanu PF)

  • Policies to resuscitate the economy of the country are like a prescription to heal an ailment. So no one can say their blueprint was stolen.That can be implemented in any country.Its pure logic that to cut government expenditure the cabinet needs to be trimmed. Whether MDC had that in their manifesto is neither here nor there. So claiming their blueprint was stolen is both childish and cowardice. In the USA for instance the policies followed by Republicans and Democrats might defer a lot eg the policy on terror organisations because the datum is the interest of Americans.MDC wake up ,otherwise total annihilation awaits you come 2018.

  • Policies to resuscitate the economy of the country are like a prescription to heal an ailment. So no one can say their blueprint was stolen.That can be implemented in any country.Its pure logic that to cut government expenditure the cabinet needs to be trimmed. Whether MDC had that in their manifesto is neither here nor there. So claiming their blueprint was stolen is both childish and cowardice. In the USA for instance the policies followed by Republicans and Democrats might defer a lot eg the policy on terror organisations because the datum is the interest of Americans.MDC wake up ,otherwise total annihilation awaits you come 2018.

  • Policies to resuscitate the economy of the country are like a prescription to heal an ailment. So no one can say their blueprint was stolen.That can be implemented in any country.Its pure logic that to cut government expenditure the cabinet needs to be trimmed. Whether MDC had that in their manifesto is neither here nor there. So claiming their blueprint was stolen is both childish and cowardice. In the USA for instance the policies followed by Republicans and Democrats might defer a lot eg the policy on terror organisations because the datum is the interest of Americans.MDC wake up ,otherwise total annihilation awaits you come 2018.

  • Dont be selfish and egoistic u MDC.Let them do wat is gud to Zimbabwe.

  • Dont be selfish and egoistic u MDC.Let them do wat is gud to Zimbabwe.

  • too late

  • too late

  • If it’s good for the country then well done to MDC ndiyo constructive criticism yacho. Dzidzaiwo ipapo..

  • If it’s good for the country then well done to MDC ndiyo constructive criticism yacho. Dzidzaiwo ipapo..

  • Eheka ndokuti Politics , ndovanodawo kuruza here? Instead of whining you should improvise and tak advantage of their weaknesses.

  • Eheka ndokuti Politics , ndovanodawo kuruza here? Instead of whining you should improvise and tak advantage of their weaknesses.

  • Futi

  • Yes those are MDC policies but did Zanu Pf deliver ?

  • The policies are good and the masses will accept whoever will implement them. That’s what we have been crying for all these years. As long as they address our problems we don’t care who crafted them. We respect whoever will make this dream come true

  • Pasi nemhanduuuuuuuuuuuu. Pamberi ne Garwe

  • Pasi nemhanduuuuuuuuuuuu. Pamberi ne Garwe

  • And then what ???…

  • Kkkkkkkkk they are only left with “reforms” on their manifesto. I read somewhere where it was written “Campaign Restore Legitimacy…” in Chamisa’s USA speech, a direct derivation of ZDF’s “Operation Restore Legacy”.

  • Kkkkkkkkk they are only left with “reforms” on their manifesto. I read somewhere where it was written “Campaign Restore Legitimacy…” in Chamisa’s USA speech, a direct derivation of ZDF’s “Operation Restore Legacy”.

  • Kkkkkkkkk they are only left with “reforms” on their manifesto. I read somewhere where it was written “Campaign Restore Legitimacy…” in Chamisa’s USA speech, a direct derivation of ZDF’s “Operation Restore Legacy”.

  • Kkkkkkkkk they are only left with “reforms” on their manifesto. I read somewhere where it was written “Campaign Restore Legitimacy…” in Chamisa’s USA speech, a direct derivation of ZDF’s “Operation Restore Legacy”.

  • The policies are for Zimbabweans. If implemented they benefit all body. This and that of owning public interest ideas and policies must STOP! Zimbabweans are too selfish and forever competing for theoretical knowledge. Shame!

  • So what ,what we need is Mari muma bank,mabasa ,stability kana vakaba ma policy enyu acho u should be happy kt at least povo yakuitirwa zvakanaka

  • if the policies are good for zimbabwe whats your problem. So you think ZANUPF did not know what the challenges were for zimbabwe – simply correcting the wrong you had always pointed out.Dont be crying babies .

  • It’s ok coz imi munogona kutadza kutonga zvachose.

  • Shiri yabvuta rekeni,The hunter is now the hunted😂😂😂😂🤣

  • What policies coz u don’t help ppl at all, instead u busy barking like a tied dog?

  • Foolish