Mnangagwa calls for end to Western sanctions

Says elections due in 2018 were nearer than “you expect”

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise | Reuters |

Zimbabwe’s new President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday called for the removal of Western sanctions on his government during a speech to ruling party officials and said elections due in 2018 were nearer than “you expect”.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, center, and his wife Auxillia, right, arrive at the presidential inauguration ceremony in the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, Friday, Nov. 24, 2017. Mnangagwa is being sworn in as Zimbabwe’s president after Robert Mugabe resigned on Tuesday, ending his 37-year rule. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Mnangagwa, 75, became leader of the southern African nation last month after the military and ruling ZANU-PF turned against Robert Mugabe who had ruled the country for 37 years and was seen grooming his wife Grace to succeed him.

While the European Union removed sanctions on ZANU-PF officials, members of the military and some government-owned firms in 2014, the United States has kept a travel and economic embargo on several ruling party elites.

“We call for the unconditional lifting of the political and economic sanctions, which have crippled our national development,” Mnangagwa told a meeting of the ZANU-PF central committee in downtown Harare.

“We realise that isolation is not splendid or viable as there is more to gain through solidarity, mutually beneficial partnerships.”

The international community will be closely watching the next elections in 2018, which Mnangagwa said would be free and fair and would be held nearer than most people expect.

The vote is due at the end of July in 2018 but there is talk it can be brought forward as early as March.

“Government will do all in its powers to ensure that the elections are credible, free and fair. These elections are nearer than what you expect,” he said without elaborating.

  • On what grounds? They should demonstarte the change they have brought about and everything will fall into place.

  • I call for the beginning of Gukurahundi hearings and trials.

  • Let’s first see the fairness of the electoral committee next year

  • just realised he is that mafia guy who when police comes would tip his costumers and loot things during invasions the tongue removeders

  • elton

  • Chii chaitwa chingaita kuti abviswe kasanctions acho, gadzirisai nyika nekuita mareforms

  • And how about electoral reforms?

  • What electoral, reforms read the Constitution guys

  • Mr president just prove the Mdc wrong and do the right thing i.e fair electoral changes,the removal of the so called Aippa and Posas e.t.c the people will definitely rally behind you

  • Wonders shall never end, from a 10 times Hitler to someone who brags about being a trained killer. Will we ever have free, fair and credible elections in our motherland? Zvechokwadi ticharamba tichingovukura tichingovukura.

  • Kubviswa kuti chii chawaita so far…. Its still too early….prove them wrong fist nekutanga kugadzirisa nyika….its still early president kutaura zvemasaction….zvawakapromisa ndozvakamirira vanhu kuti uite….

  • Not at a time when we can’t tell the difference between zanu and the military.