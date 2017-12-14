Council steps up crackdown on vendors

Harare mayor Bernard Manyenyeni said the idea for municipal police to use civilian clothes was for their own protection.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme said the city has deployed eight trucks for the operation, with 550 municipal police and 150 from the ZRP.

“While the exercise is successful, those who are being stubborn will be pushed to relocate to approved sites. Since the crackdown on vendors started, we have arrested 1 374 vendors touts and hitch-hikers, 551 have paid fines to the ZRP, 510 pushcarts have been impounded, 28 pool tables have been seized and 20,5 tonnes of perishables were destroyed,” Chideme said.

He, however, could not shed more light on how many military police were engaged in the exercise but only stated that they were enough to see the process through. DailyNews