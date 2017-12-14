Amini wins Ngezi’s top gong

Defender Qadr Amini capped a memorable season for himself when he was voted Ngezi Platinum Stars’ Player of the Year.

Amini enjoyed an outstanding season with the platinum miners and was also named among the best 11 players in the country for 2017.

Midfielder Tichaona Mabvura won the Players’ Player of the Year and the Most Improved Player awards.

Terrence Dzvukamanja settled for the Golden Boot award after finishing the season with nine goals.

Defender Godknows Murwira was voted the Most Disciplined Player while Clive Augusto was named the Rookie of the Year.

Davison Tavari walked away with the Most Loyal Player.

Tavari joined Ngezi Platinum when they were still in Division One.

Ngezi Platinum also threw their weight behind coach Tonderai Ndiraya after he guided the team to a third place finish saying they will unveil funds for him to strengthen the team ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season.

Club president Stanley Segula threw his weight behind Ndiraya who guided Madamburo to third position in the just-ended season.

“There is a feeling that 2018 will be the year of great things for this club. We want to consolidate our position as one of the big teams and if the opportunity presents itself we will take it (the league title),” said Segula.

“He (Ndiraya) needs to invade the market and get the players he wants.” DailyNews