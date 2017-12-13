Zim man murdered in SA robbery

A Zimbabwean man has died in South Africa after he was stabbed twice during an armed robbery that occurred last Friday night at Loftheim Flats area at Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to media reports, Trust Chipunha (30), who was based at Melmoth, was stabbed twice on Friday night during the robbery and the murder of the LifeLine Zululand social worker has sent shock waves through the organisation’s ranks.

South Africa Police Services spokesperson Captain Mbongeni Mdlalose said a case of murder was under investigation at Empangeni Police Station and that no arrest had been made.

Chipunha was declared dead at Ngwelezana Hospital after five hours after waiting to be rushed to the Durban hospital for an emergency operation as there was allegedly no surgeon on standby at the hospital before Saturday morning.

He was allegedly attacked by two suspects at about 7pm after he had jumped off the taxi from work. The two suspects demanded his cellphone and after handing it over, they also demanded his bag, which had valuable documents such as his passport and work permit.

When he tried to resist, they stabbed him. Chipunha was found by some of his relatives sitting outside the gate of one of the flats, bleeding from stab wounds to his neck and back.

He was taken to hospital, where nurses administered intravenous fluids) on him as he had lost a lot of blood.

The doctors later tried to resuscitate him, but he succumbed to death at about 12.45am. LifeLine Zululand director Michelle Jewlal was quoted describing Chipunha as a deeply spiritual man.

“He was humble, always pleasant and committed to his work. He was a true asset to our staff,” said Jewlal, who added that Chipunha was always sending spiritual messages and uplifting words of encouragement to her and other colleagues.

He only graduated in August this year and his proud mother was there to witness it. He also has a brother and sister in South Africa,” she said. The Herald