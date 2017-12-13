Zim hip-hop awards: What a farce!

By Problem Masau



The controversial hip-hop awards have come and gone. As usual the awards left many people with a tangy after-taste. Controversial singer Mudiwa Mutandwa who had a rather quiet and lukewarm year walked away with four gongs.

The usually not-humble Mudiwa was even surprised by his ‘achievements’.

“I was expecting only two awards, the best gospel album and video of the year award,” he said.

With four awards, expectations were high on the night that the affable Mudiwa will automatically clinch the best male award but alas, the farce continued with Stunner getting the gong.

Apart from dishing out awards to little known artistes who contributed next to nothing on the hip-hop arena, the organisers in their lack of wisdom overlooked ExQ who was the poster boy of hip-hop in 2017.

“Whatever, to me ExQ is the biggest hip-hop artiste of 2017 and the song ‘Nhema’ in which he collaborated with Killer is my song of the year,” said Plot Mhako, the founder of Jibilika dance festival and hip-hop summit.

Under the Military Touch Movement, ExQ was literally all over in 2017 with hit songs accompanied by top notch videos. The musician collaborated with Nutty O on “Let’s Talk About” and Ammara Brown on the song “Bhachura” which were all club bangers not to mention Military Touch Movement flagship song “Chekeche”.

Since their introduction, the awards fronted by one Adrian Harrison have courted controversy and at one point the judges were not even given materials to judge artistes on but rather a list of names to pick winners from. The Herald