Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

‘Mugabe vandalised mining sector’

469 22

Former president Robert Mugabe’s government presided over moral decay in the once vibrant and productive mining sector, a study has revealed.

Mugabe with the Chinese who were said to be looting diamonds from Marange

A comprehensive research contained in a book, recently launched in the city titled Corruption risk assessment mining awards in Zimbabwe, carried out by the Transparency International Zimbabwe exposes what has contributed to the underperformance of the mining sector in the past three decades.

In the analysis, the research highlights the political, economic, regulatory, technological and social and environmental factors that have thrown the sector to its current unenviable status.

Mugabe’s 37-year stay in power decimated mining sector performance. “Zimbabwe is a deeply divided fragile state. The country has been presided over by one person … Mugabe and one party, Zanu PF, since independence from minority rule in 1980,” reads part of the report.

The report indicates that the style of government employed then was characterised by patron-client relationships and state capture for example where formal institutions were kept purposefully weak and private and public spheres were not easily separable.

The report also notes that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a victim of Mugabe’s factionalism tactics which affected economic development.

“Party factionalism directly affects State institutions including the military. Party factions frustrate and sabotage the efforts of the other, both within and between ministries.

“An example is the sabotage of the … Mnangagwa backed investment agreements with Aliko Dangote, in cement manufacturing, coal mining and power generation,” the report says.

On the economic front, the report highlighted royalties which are the highest in the region and unstable and a tax system that is fragmented.

“Ground rentals are high; there are insufficient tax incentives to reduce the risks of exploration.

“The additional profits tax on special mining leases is burdensome and this militates against big expenditure.”

However, corruption is cited as the biggest culprit in the performance of the mining sector. DailyNews

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Mabaya dede nemukanwa

  • Vandalised zvese

  • If your interested in full funded Chinese scholarship and admission into Ukrainian Russian Czech republic and Canadian universities, contact us. +375259690017

  • mugabe vandalised everything in this country

  • Nonsense.

    What mining sector did Mugabe vandalise and how.

    These miners never contributed anything substantial to the nation for decades.

    They externalised with impunity.Mines where little islands surrounded by seas of poverty

    • you are talking rubbish, nxaa

    • It’s fact.

      Show me what the mining sector ever did for Zimbabweans

    • Chenhamo, people forget easily. Mugabe created more mines & miners. @aMakorokoza. Create your own employment. That was Gushungo for us.kkkkk.

    • The korokoza system was better and more beneficial to Zimbabweans than this externalisation business

    • True dodgy investors are only mad because they weren’t getting as much as they were getting out of it. Those labourers were in dire poverty.

  • Gushungo vane munyama kkkk

  • kunyange zvako uriwe waidya navo vachakuseka waenda,mutupo wangu unonzi shoko wafa wanaka mhosva vachapa iwe- vanoita se vanokudai,ivo vasingakudei (singing) kwete zvana jah prayzah zvekuudzwa zvekuimba izvo

  • He was forgiven , the one who is now vandalising us is you Mr postman for reminding us things of the past

  • Some people are good at ignoring the truth.

  • He also vandalised our lives

  • Gushungo vakatowdzera wani ma Mine nema Miners acho. Musaite semusinga zive aMakorokoza ka imi. A nhai?

  • And yet the same people who presided those underperforming ministries are being appointed ministers again

  • Urikuona kamdara kaitoteerera zvaitaurwa nezvimaZhingaz izvo kaitoti nechemumoyo murimboko dzavanhu munongoda zvunhu zvedu asi mari hamhubudisi

  • Pliz learn to forgive and forget..musaita semusingatadzi and you also need to be pardoned…leave the old man to rest..tomhanya nezviripo