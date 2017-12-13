Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

Kangai sued for $2m

458 6

By Daniel Nemukuyu

NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited is suing its ex-managing director Mr Reward Kangai over $2 million financial prejudice it suffered due to his alleged mismanagement.

Net One managing director Reward Kangai speaking during the Easy Call Net One Cup press conference
Former Net One managing director Reward Kangai speaking during the Easy Call Net One Cup press conference

Mr Kangai served as the company’s managing director for four years before his expulsion on a cocktail of charges involving mismanagement.

After his dismissal, the company has now approached the High Court seeking to recover its losses occasioned by Mr Kangai’s alleged poor management.

NetOne contends that failure by Mr Kangai to comply with the provisions of the Procurement Act, Public Finance Management Act, Sections 298(1) (d) and 308(2) of the Constitution caused financial prejudice to the firm.

Kangai was appointed Managing Director at the founding of NetOne when the former Posts and Telecommunications Corporation of Zimbabwe (PTC) was of disbanded to create TelOne, NetOne and Zimpost. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Op restore legacy is really doing wonders hope they’ll track on Cuthbert Dube for swindling Psmas

  • Your names though🏃🏃🏃🏃🏃

  • ngaavharirwe

  • imi $2m munoiziva here

  • I knew it that he was putting his hands in the cookie jar, only that he was being protected by his late brother Kumbirai, justice must be served try and recover what he illegaly took from Netone. Mbavha hatidi and dzakawandisa, mukoma Super must say something abou this. I smell a rat Cdes

  • Good move Netone,macharges emabundlees ange aka chipa ezvino zvakungofana