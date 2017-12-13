Kangai sued for $2m

By Daniel Nemukuyu

NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited is suing its ex-managing director Mr Reward Kangai over $2 million financial prejudice it suffered due to his alleged mismanagement.

Mr Kangai served as the company’s managing director for four years before his expulsion on a cocktail of charges involving mismanagement.

After his dismissal, the company has now approached the High Court seeking to recover its losses occasioned by Mr Kangai’s alleged poor management.

NetOne contends that failure by Mr Kangai to comply with the provisions of the Procurement Act, Public Finance Management Act, Sections 298(1) (d) and 308(2) of the Constitution caused financial prejudice to the firm.

Kangai was appointed Managing Director at the founding of NetOne when the former Posts and Telecommunications Corporation of Zimbabwe (PTC) was of disbanded to create TelOne, NetOne and Zimpost. The Herald