Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessFeaturedNews

Chivayo was never arrested, says lawyer

26,490 5

By Daniel Nemukuyu

Lawyers acting for businessman Wicknell Chivayo have dismissed reports that their client was arrested last weekend, saying he was a free man, who abides by the laws of the country.

Wicknell Chivayo
Wicknell Chivayo

In a statement, Advocate Thabani Mpofu dispelled the reports saying Mr Chivayo was never arrested, neither was he found on the wrong side of the law.

“Contrary to the Daily News report of the 11th of December 2017, Wicknell Chivayo was never arrested neither did I confirm any arrest to that publication,” he said. “As you may be aware, the story was taken down from the Daily News website after its falsity became apparent.

“I thank the senior officials at ANZ (Associated Newspapers Zimbabwe) for their intervention in making sure that the disturbingly unfortunate and improper gospel carried by the screaming story was put to an immediate halt.”

The story was also published by the state owned tabloid H Metro.

Adv Mpofu said Mr Chivayo was enjoying his liberty. The Herald

You might also like More from author
Support Nehanda Radio
Donate Here

  • Bogus agent

  • zvokudaro hazvidi kudaro .nemunhu wese wese hindava so

  • You can say that to your family and not The Zimbabweans you stole their rights to enjoy electricity.Sheilding a corrupt person like Wicknell is unwanted in this Munangwaga era.Zvamakajaidzwa naMugabe is over.Flouting tenders was the game during Robies time not now.

  • If he is free let him show off and say something to the press. He is behind bars

  • Ko kuzo displeya mari pa table chiko?