ZPC still hunting for coach

After failing to prize Lloyd Chitembwe away from CAPS United, ZPC Kariba have resumed their hunt for a new coach to replace the outgoing veteran gaffer Sunday Chidzambwa.

ZPC Kariba thought they had secured the services of 2016 Premiership Coach of the Year but the deal to lure Chitembwe fell through at the last minute on Saturday afternoon after the coach decided to extend his stay to his beloved CAPS United.

The electricity men had been confident they had got their man but that was at least “not until the fat lady had sung’’ and it turned out Chitembwe did not put pen to paper.

This is because CAPS United also pulled all the stop to keep the coach who guided them to the championship last year and a place in the group stage of the Champions League this year.

Chitembwe also still has two years on his contract and is not leaving the club anytime soon. Now after failing on their prime target, ZPC yesterday resumed their search with former Motor Action and Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas and ex Gunners mentor Darlington Dodo now very much in the radar.

Antipas has been back in the country since losing his job at South African club Amazulu.

The former Warriors coach has also been linked with a move back to Chicken Inn should the rumour about Rahman Gumbo leaving the Gamecocks for a return to Highlanders come to fruition.

ZPC Kariba have also cast their eye on Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo.

It has emerged that a series of meetings are being held by the ZPC Kariba executive as they seek to go for the Christmas break having sorted their technical department.

Apart from looking for a new coach, ZPC Kariba, just like their Premiership rivals will also have to look for some players to beef up their squad. The Herald