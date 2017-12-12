Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Tuku waits 7 years for diplomatic passport

By Problem Masau

Superstar Oliver Mtukudzi is still queuing with members of the public at International Airports despite Zimbabwe Tourism Authority announcing that he was the country’s tourism ambassador and will get a diplomatic passport seven years ago.

Tuku relaxes during the interview at Pakare Paye on Tuesday. – (Picture by Munyaradzi Chamalimba)

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority announced that the iconic musician would get a diplomatic passport but seven years down the line nothing has been done.

In 2011, ZTA Chief Executive Karikoga Kaseke used the Indaba International Travel and Tourism Exposition in Durban, South Africa, to announce that Mtukudzi had been made Zimbabwe’s tourism ambassador.

Three years later former Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Walter Mzembi said he was going to lobby the cabinet to give the superstar the diplomatic passport he deserves.

“I am disappointed that Mtukudzi has not yet received his diplomatic passport. He is our cultural beacon and I think it is high time I raise the issue in the cabinet.

Mtukudzi is our cultural ambassador,” Mzembi said then. It appears Tuku may have been sold a dummy, as it is nearing a decade of waiting.

While the Tuku camp has remained tight lipped on passport with Tuku Board chairperson Tungamidzai Simango saying he has no information on the issue, a close source said the superstar is yet to get the coveted passport.

“Nothing has materialised as yet, hope the new dispensation will facilitate the passport that befits the musician,” said the source.

With more than 50 albums to his credit, Tuku started his music career in the early 1970s as a member of the Wagon Wheels Band.

Later, he started the Black Spirits which he fronts.With the Black Spirits, Tuku has released over 30 full-length albums and several compilations. With his husky voice, he has become the most recognised voice internationally. The Herald

  • Anoita nezvei mdhara uyu

  • So what he should be doing just that
    He was benefiting from Mugabe

  • Mockery

  • ……i have been waiting for 37yrs

  • With all due respect tuku is an elder plus he is public just like anyone else although he deserves a bit of diplomacy mudhara pashuwa may he benefit forthwith asap

  • True why a diplomatic passport,so jega achapihwawo,ko Doctor,teacher,Nurse,Police ,soldier. Turku is doing his job just like anyone else.

    • Don’t lie diplomatic passports are given to those cops or soldiers on peacekeeping

    • So where is the lie? Read to understand in future

    • Uum Mandla can u prove what u saying ??? Coz before u even get considered u hav to have yo own passport not a diplomatic one

  • Zimbabweans dont celebrate living legends.instead they always want to take them down or arrest them.they only celebrate dead ones.

  • Ngavapihwe sando dzavo Mudhara wedu uyu.

  • Siyai kurwadziwa kubaiwa pamoyo chakanaka chakanaka Tuku must be given that deplomacy he deserve it he is a true legend . #ukarwadziwa naye haupore

  • Tuku is our Elton John’s

  • Inga nyaya dzema diplomatic passport dzanetsa, Chinotimba was busy in parliament last week achiti arikuidawo

  • Wotoshaya kuti zvofamba vanaMagaya vanadzo

  • Tuku is one of a kind. The guy is humble despite his status in the society.

  • Togadzirisa soon,anaMzembi vaiva vemanyemwe

  • Typically blunder from the government

  • Thats true……I really like his music…..but mostly….his late son music is the best for me…….if there is anyone with same mutukudzi song…..may you please snd m some on app +263 73110132

  • Kana ini ndoidawo passport iyoyo

  • But i dont see anything special Tuku is just like any musician in Zim , yes we all like his music but that doesent make him very special he is just doing his work for like any of us here.

    • Seems u are not getting the jist of the issue here .. its not about whthr h deserves it or not, but its a about a promise tht was not fulfilled . Tuku never asked for it anyway

    • Am getting your Point Blessing and am not bleming tuku for tha ,but who ever promised Tuku was surpose to go back and tell Tuku that it was just an uncomfirmed jock.

    • Kkkk Eddie neni ndakatomirirawo since they promised me 10 yrs ago

    • ayas dont play Tuku deserves the creditability in Zim

    • Inonzi reformat zvese zviri kutangidza patsva. Kana tese takato promiswa hapana chakabuda

    • Asiyanei nemamwe ma citizens nhai Potmus

    • True Eddie Mutukudzi is like anyone else in zim. When I passed grade 7,did the teachers get diplomatic passports

    • He is not even that big outside Zim

  • Personally i think he deserves it.kwaizo piwa ana kirstey coventry vana vanezo ana tuku madara vasina

  • Its not fair tuku deserves to be a diplomat judging with tha inspiration he has to our society

  • Vasadaro mudhara wedu

  • AKaudzwa pa regime Yani , zvachinja . Remember Mugabe’s Gvt promised a lot but never delivered this is one example 7 years still no diplomatic passport zvakatopera na Mugabe wo kkkkl

  • He deserves one

  • they have to give him as promised he deserves it

  • Aaaaa pane zvine basa mhani

  • Typical of Zimbabweans like vouching for other people and not themselves.

  • What a same to Zimbabwe and its decayed policies

  • He deserves it,if thieves are being given then why not him?

  • tell him to come to my office tmrrw mrng.

  • If he is the tourism ambassador then yes he has to get it Ana Mujaji vakaaita wani

  • Anoidiiko ? Must focus on dancing on stage not this diplomatic passport thing.

  • Ngasiyane nazvo izvi, ndezvenando. It doesn’t make him.

  • Achapiya afa

  • He didn’t demand it guys ,they offered him thanks

  • Nyararai samanyanga inga ndimi mhuka kuru wani.Having had 1 om 1 encounter with Mdhara tuku u will realise that he probably doesnt really need 1 as humble as he is

  • Vapei Tuku.idhara iro

  • And so? Are the public not human.

  • Zvichanaka Mzembi was never a true tourism minister he was just there for the benefits along with the rest of them kana tapedza kugadzirisa nyika tikuzvisorter

  • Bob Marley used to q

  • Takatombo promiswa 2.2million jobs