Skyz raises hopes on second album

By Vongai Mbara



Urban grooves musician Tafadzwa “Skyz” Chizunza believes his second album to be released early next year, will make him a household name in local music.

“The response from my fans was overwhelming and it has encouraged me to make another album that will be released early next year,” said. Chizunza.

The young musician has been working with several musicians on live performances and he is expecting to feature some of them in his coming projects.

“I have been working with Andy Muridzo, Peter Moyo, Beverly Sibanda and some dancehall musicians on a number of songs. I am happy that it has worked well for me.

I have already engaged some of these musicians for collaborations that will feature on my coming album,” he said. He featured Taurai Mandebvu, MK and Slander on his previous album and has promised fans that he seeks to maintain the on the forthcoming project.

“As an artist you work to improve as well as making your music appeal to every person in the country. For me it is about hard work and I am determined to grow as an artist,” he said.

On his upcoming project, he has engaged several producers in an effort to come up with different sounds.

“Producers know how to deal with every artist and I have since engaged several producers on my coming album.

It is my wish to work with each and every producer in the country to come up with the best and unique sounds,” he said.

Skyz says he will be engaging several arts stakeholders for counsel as he tries to break into the tough music industry. The Herald