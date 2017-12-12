Promoter wants to bring Skolopad to Zim

Devine Assignments is in talks with raunchy South African socialite Nonhlanhla ‘Skolopad’ Qwabe to tour Zimbabwe.This comes after South African socialite Rebecca “Zodwa Wabantu” Libram has duped promoters three times in a row, missing scheduled tours of Zimbabwe.

Devine Assignment director Biggie Chinoperekwei told the Daily News his organisation is in talks with Skolopad after public demand.

Skolopad‚ who shot to fame after gracing the Metro FM Music Awards earlier this year in a revealing yellow dress‚ has heated up 2017 with a number of racy outfits, which included a wors dress and posted several pictures of herself in the garden with no clothes on, and her back and side to the camera.

“As an entertainment organisation, we take delight in answering our patrons’ calls hence I can confirm that we are in talks with Skolopad,” Chinoperekwei said.

The two most provocative Mzansi hottest celebrities have a lot in common as both were nominated under Drama Queen of the Year category in this year’s edition of Feather Awards.

However, Zodwa Wabantu won the gong ahead of Skolopad.

On the night of the Feather Awards, the two artistes stole the show as the former came dressing in a lace-green dress, flashing her no-underwear look while the latter chose to hide her assets in a see through plastic dress that featured pieces of raw boerewors placed over her lady parts.

While Skolopad said she was not touched by the last month’s defeat, she is contemplating “retiring” from her signature nudity looks before 2018.

Recently, the singer posted a few snaps of herself meditating nude on social media, with the caption “Meditation abt leaving nudity in 2017. only 50k likes my acc il leave it (sic).” DailyNews