Occult Storms disturbing the Church

By Tendai Tagarira

There are occult storms raging against the children of God. Sadly, much of the occult storms of today are coming right from inside the church. In fact, right from the very pulpit. So beware! The bible warns us clearly of these occult churches and one must flee from them. Its no wonder there are so many sex scandals and apostasy in the church!

1. The doctrine of Balam and the Nicolaitans in the church in Smyrna

Balam was a high ranking sorcerer and magician and his counsel led Israel to sin with the daughters of Moab and to worship an idol named Baal.

It is written,

“Israel settled and remained in Shittim, and the people began to play the prostitute with the women of Moab [by being unfaithful to God]. For they invited the Israelites to the sacrifices of their gods, and the Israelites ate [food offered to idols] and bowed down to Moab’s gods. So Israel joined themselves to Baal of Peor [in worship]. And the anger of the Lord was kindled against Israel.” Numbers 25:1-3 (Amplified)

Likewise, the church today has also played the prostitute, for it is written,

“But I have a few things against thee, because thou hast there them that hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balac to cast a stumbling block before the children of Israel, to eat things sacrificed unto idols, and to commit fornication. So hast thou also them that hold the doctrine of the Nicolaitanes, which thing I hate.” Revelation 2 verse 14 and 15.

Notice clearly that the people casting the occult stumbling block are right in the church. How do they accomplish this? By enticing the church to eat food sacrificed to idols and to commit sexual sin. They also do this by preaching an apostate gospel.

2. The doctrine of Jezebel in the church of Thyatira

“Notwithstanding I have a few things against thee, because thou sufferest that woman Jezebel, which calleth herself a prophetess, to teach and to seduce my servants to commit fornication, and to eat things sacrificed unto idols.” Revelation 2 verse 20.

Notice clearly that this church is under the leadership of an idol worshipping occult queen named Jezebel who accomplishes her occult in three ways, i.e by claiming to be prophetic, by seducing the church to eat food sacrificed to idols and seducing the church to commit sexual sin. The bible says that this church refuses to repent,

“And I gave her space to repent of her fornication; and she repented not.” Revelation 20 verse 21

However, to those who have not leaned the occult practices of Jezebel the WORD OF GOD commands you the following,

“But to the rest of you in Thyatira, who do not hold this teaching, who have not explored and known the [s]depths of Satan, as they call them—I place no other burden on you, except to hold tightly to what you have until I come.” Revelation 2 verse 24 and 25

The only sure way out of the occult influences that are disturbing the church today is REPENTANCE in CHRIST JESUS. Let me repeat this. The only sure way out of the occult influences that are disturbing the church today is REPENTANCE in CHRIST JESUS. That is the one and only way out, REPENTANCE IN CHRIST JESUS.

So those who want to overcome the occult and have the victory of satan, let us REPENT in CHRIST JESUS.

Say,

LORD JESUS, I am a sinner. Forgive me of involvement in the occult, knowingly or unknowingly. I repent of heeding the false teaching of Balam, of the Nicolaitans of today. I repent of heeding the false teaching of the Jezebel prophets of today. I repent of eating food sacrificed to idols. I repent of sexual lust and all sexual sin. LORD JESUS I pleas your precious blood over my life. Disconnect me from the power of the occult. Disconnect my family. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the wicked one. LORD JESUS come into my heart and be my LORD AND SAVIOUR. Fill me with your precious HOLY SPIRIT. Annul any covenants I may have been a part of with the darkness. Today I receive you and I am born again. So help me JESUS. Amen.

Blessing.

LORD JESUS, Bless all who have repented. Thank you for forgiving our sin. Thank you for your precious blood that was poured out for us. LORD JESUS, In your name I command all powers of wickedness that have been operating against those who repented here to seize in the name of JESUS. May the blood of JESUS rest on their lives. Fill them with your HOLY SPIRIT. Write and keep their names in the BOOK OF LIFE OF THE LAMB OF GOD. Lead them not into temptation, but deliver them from all wickedness. Thank you JESUS. Amen.

Shalom.

Muranda wa Mwari, Tendai Tagarira