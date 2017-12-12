Guvamatanga quits Barclays

By Kiyapili Sibanda

Barclays Bank Zimbabwe managing director Mr George Guvamatanga has quit the organisation after 28 years of service.

In a statement yesterday, chairman, Mr Antony Mandiwanza, said Mr Guvamatanga had retired from the bank with effect from November 2017 following the successful of completion of the transaction between Barclays Bank PLC and FMB Capital Holdings.

“Following the successful completion of the transaction between Barclays Bank PLC and FMB Capital Holdings, the board of directors for Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe would like to inform all stakeholders that the managing director of Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe, Mr George Guvamatanga has retired from the bank with immediate effect from November 2017 in order to pursue other interests.

“The bank is deeply indebted to George for his 28 years of dedicated service, 10 of which he was the managing director of Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe. George steered the business through difficult times whilst managing to lead the bank’s growth scale and profitability over the period,” said Mr Mandiwanza.

Mr Samuel Matsekete, the chief finance officer, has been appointed acting managing director. In October, Malawi Stock Exchange listed FMB Capital Holdings completed the acquisition of a majority stake in Barclays Bank Zimbabwe after receiving approvals for all regulatory requirements. The Chronicle