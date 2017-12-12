Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


LocalNews

Govt invests $4,5 million on boreholes

243 58

By Andrew Kunambura

Government has set out to drill at least 840 boreholes at a cost of $4,5 million across the country within the next three months.

WATER BLUES...Residents queue to fetch water at a Luveve 4 borehole in Bulawayo. (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)
Addressing journalists in Harare yesterday, Environment, Water and Climate minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri said the programme was aimed at improving sanitation and access to better water for Zimbabwean communities in line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) stipulations.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) is spearheading the programme.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said the money had already been released by the treasury and the programme is already underway in some districts such as Binga, Chivi and Buhera.

She said four boreholes will be drilled in each of Zimbabwe’s legislative constituencies, with Members of Parliament being asked to submit four top priority areas in their respective constituencies to the ministry for immediate action.

“The programme has started in earnest and is being implemented in the broad context of the ministry’s 100-day quick-wins programme as guided by the President Comrade Emmerson Mnangagwa during his maiden Cabinet speech last Tuesday,” Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

 

“Last week, Zinwa deployed drilling rigs for the programme to Beitbridge East constituency and another one is in Binga South constituency at Manyanda Primary School.

Zinwa has deployed more rigs at the weekend, one to Chivi North and another to Midlands province in Zhombe constituency.

“This programme will continue until we cover the whole country. I want to implore MPs to urgently submit the four priority borehole sites that will be drilled during this programme to the ministry for onward submission to the drilling teams,” she said.

She said the ministry would make use of alternative community leaders in the case of constituencies that currently do not have sitting MPs.

“This programme is not for individual benefit of MPs. Some MPs might not be present but the communities are always there, so we will make use of other community leaders such as chiefs to locate areas of concern,” she said.

Muchinguri-Kashiri also said the government had undertaken to construct weirs around the country under the command water harvesting programme, an extension of government’s special agriculture programme, otherwise known as command agriculture.

“Weir construction is already underway with cement for construction works being distributed in constituencies such as Bindura North, Muzvezve, Buhera South, Mberengwa South and Hwange East. MPs are also encouraged to work closely with Zinwa district engineers.

“We are also implementing rooftop rain water harvesting programme in rural and urban areas. These programmes are meant to enhance water harvesting and make our communities adapt and mitigate against the adverse impacts of climate variability and climate change.

Its success will, no doubt, enhance food security through community gardens, stock watering and nutrition,” Muchinguri-Kashiri added.

These new boreholes will be central to increased safe water supply coverage in Zimbabwe, so an effective drilling sector is intimately linked to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 for clean and safe water supply, especially SDG six which mandates governments to significantly invest in water and sanitation.

Abundance of untreated surface water, and a limited understanding of the links between contaminated water and disease, provides few incentives to invest in boreholes.

In its 2017 report to mark the World Water Day – commemorated annually on March 22 – UN Water noted that most African countries were still lagging behind in terms of access to safe drinking water.

Zimbabwe has, for example, suffered embarrassing outbreaks of water borne diseases such as typhoid and cholera.

Approximately, 50 000 cases of diarrhoea cases were recorded last year in Zimbabwe, with 30 deaths. DailyNews

  • So the cost of drilling one borehole is budgeted to cost around $ 5 357,15. YOH!!! That’s huge.

  • wish they could give mi the tander i can do that job for half of the money..

  • Don’t just do a mere campaign saMugabe akambotaura kuvaka mabridge kusina nzizi akati Nzizi tichachera.

  • Is that not enough to just clean up and fix our water supply though? Unless these boreholes are for rural communities tirikutenderera panzvimbo imwechete

    • Kumusha?

    • Yes boreholes for kumusha will be greatly appreciated…. city homes need tap water… in this century tichirikutakura migomo yemvura mudhorobha where’s the difference manje ipapo

    • It’s not bad to have both boreholes and running water in towns, boreholes can be for irrigation and laundry

    • I don’t see having “both” as a possibility pano…. our tap water is terrible and this investment in boreholes just seems like a confirmation that resolving the issue with tap water isn’t a priority…. and who’s irrigating what in Highfield, Kuwadzana or Glen View?

    • Due to its poor location ie 40 km upstream from its main water source Harare needs 3 news dams which will take years to build for people to have enough water not recycled sewage. So in the short term boreholes will go a long way . The plan was that they build a dam every 10 years from 1980 but nothing was done saka maone

    • Recycling water is actually much more efficient and cheaper than draining out reservoirs… It might be a quick solution but it’s not sustainable

    • And if reaching water levels were a problem how come people dig only 3m and they can already get water… the upstream theory- I don’t quite agree with it

  • That’s a good move if it doesn’t remain on plan stage, it has to be executed.after 3 months wld like to get a report o completion o this project

  • Ko kumbotiwo government has drilled etc for a change motiudza zvatoitwa

  • $5357.14 a borehole is that not too much?

    • far far too much

    • Those are current costs of drilling boreholes bro I HV bn quoted more than that

    • Ngwarai Muredzi Check current drilling quotes from different drilling companies not just one….get quotations from at least 3 or more drilling companies..where are you and do you want that service and gonna drill for reasonable price bro?That pricing is for solar powered boreholes

  • How about resuscitation of municipal water treatment plants? Its 2017 & going to 2018 mhani do we really nid to invest in boreholes?

    • Say that again, Harare the only capital city in the world where people queue for water on a borehole,kuenda kuchibhorani uripa town hahahaha

  • Yaaa mpfanha chivhayo ngaadzose bag titotange mangwana chaiye

  • Chibhorani nhai

  • That’s good reporting ,reporting development yes not reporting divisive propaganda

  • Let’s not be marginalized ladies and gentlemen we have ana sekuru, gogo kumusha they nid those dams and boreholes. 5 357,15 for a fully installed equipment I agree.

  • Let’s hope is not like gwayi shangane dam. Its almost 40 years and still planning

  • That’s from donor funding amunomboti hamudi

  • kufamba kwaro… oooops kutonga kwaro gamba🎼🎼🎶 singing

  • They must drill boreholes at every school government in Zim

  • Let it not finish in promising as usual

  • And yet Bob and Gire were busy promoting infighting in the party and country and did virtually nothing on basic needs of the people

  • huyai kuchipinge kuGaza tatambura nekushaya mvura apa fixed water charge tanzwa nekubirwa neconcil

  • Thats positive development

  • That’s a good start

  • Hw much is drilling one borehole¿¿¿¿¿¿¿¿

  • Dont just talk shit like mugabe and not do it

  • This is a good move people need water

  • Good

  • we need water in our homes zvekutakurana nemigomo izvo kwete atisi kumusha

  • yes zviri right ko cash kubank nemabasa

  • We have a lot of broken down boreholes in our rural areas and we keep drilling more. This shit government must build bigger dams in every village.

    • I was thinking of the same thing kuti why boreholes instead of dams. And what are the repercussions for drilling left right and centre? Are we not shifting the earth’s core by drilling all willy neely? Just a question.

    • Are we not creating our own disasters? And are prepared if such happens?

    • Itai kanzatu kanzatu mugadzirise. Kwedu hakutorina

  • Great work Oppah! I once stated many months ago that the money grace stole to buy her ring could have built many boreholes and saved many lives. This is good progress, a plus for ED

  • Handeyi nebasa..

  • Kana richiwanikwa Dam re $4,5miliion rinokavha kwese kusina borehole ngavaite cos budget ndoiripo yemari iyo🤔🤔

  • You can never do something that is right to some people. Always negative criticism. Don’t you get tired?

  • WONDERFUL ….We must have elections every year !