Cop steals friend’s payslip, buys phone

By Fungai Lupande 

A police officer stole a friend’s payslip and national identity card and used the documents to get a mobile phone on credit from G-Tel, worth $420. Constable Edmore Mushaya, who is stationed at Zimbabwe Republic Police Commercial Crimes Unit (CCU), appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano yesterday.

File picture of riot police at Harare Magistrates Court
He was remanded to January 10 on $50 bail. The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa is alleging that on November 4 this year, Mushaya stole Constable Lloyd Chitombo’s payslip and national identity card.

He allegedly approached a G-Tel agent Kim Koti who was selling mobile phones at ZRP Harare Central Police Station.

Using the particulars, Mushaya indicated that he wanted to buy a mobile phone on credit. The court heard that he was photographed as per requirement and the information was served into G-Tel system.

Following the transaction, $35 was to be deducted through the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) for a year starting in December.

It is alleged that on November 29 Chitombo visited G-Tel offices wanting to buy a mobile phone on credit.

The fraudulent transaction was discovered and the matter was reported to the police. Chitombo almost lost $420. The Herald

