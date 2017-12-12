Cop steals friend’s payslip, buys phone

By Fungai Lupande



A police officer stole a friend’s payslip and national identity card and used the documents to get a mobile phone on credit from G-Tel, worth $420. Constable Edmore Mushaya, who is stationed at Zimbabwe Republic Police Commercial Crimes Unit (CCU), appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Elisha Singano yesterday.

He was remanded to January 10 on $50 bail. The prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa is alleging that on November 4 this year, Mushaya stole Constable Lloyd Chitombo’s payslip and national identity card.

He allegedly approached a G-Tel agent Kim Koti who was selling mobile phones at ZRP Harare Central Police Station.

Using the particulars, Mushaya indicated that he wanted to buy a mobile phone on credit. The court heard that he was photographed as per requirement and the information was served into G-Tel system.

Following the transaction, $35 was to be deducted through the Salary Service Bureau (SSB) for a year starting in December.

It is alleged that on November 29 Chitombo visited G-Tel offices wanting to buy a mobile phone on credit.

The fraudulent transaction was discovered and the matter was reported to the police. Chitombo almost lost $420. The Herald