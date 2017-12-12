Actress Dalma releases second single

Multi-talented artiste, Dalma Chiwereva, who recently toured Europe with Getrude Munhamo as part of a two-person cast of the play “Lamentations @ 12, has released her second music single.

Titled “Pangu,” the song produced by Sunshine comes on the back her collaboration with popular music producer Tapiwa “Maselo” Jera titled “Male Male” which was released in April.

On the current single, Bulawayo-born Dalma featured a Zimdancehall artiste called Sancho.

“I love and enjoy collaborations. I think that way you learn a lot from other artistes. I also appreciate the diversity that comes with it.

I met Sancho at the studio whilst I was recording and he loved the melody and started singing along and that is how he ended being part of it,” Dalma told the Daily News.

Though she has opted to use Sunshine as the producer for her latest single, she “is eternally grateful to Maselo.”

“I owe gratitude to my brother Maselo who gave me the privilege to be part of the amazing song “Male Male.”

“I must say the experience of working with him amongst other musicians catapulted me to a new level of confidence because he is already an established industry player,” Dalma said.

The talented artiste added that the new song is basically about relationships.

“The song Pangu simply means mine; where I belong. It is about a person who is just excited about what she or he has – be it friendship, marriage or relationship for that reason she doesn’t want anyone or anything getting in the way of the union she has,” she said.

Dalma, an actress, dancer and singer rolled into one, told the Daily News that the new single is part of her build-up to her maiden music album.

“For now I will be releasing singles whilst working on an album,” she said.

Dalma made her professional acting debut in the National Arts Merit Award-winning television drama Izolo Yizolo in 2006 as an 18 year old. The Bulawayo-born artiste has featured in top productions such as The Dead man’s cellphone directed Julia Wharton-wife of former American ambassador to Zimbabwe, Lobola, directed by Joe Njagu, where she acted alongside top actors like Munya Chidzonga. DailyNews