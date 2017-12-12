Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


1 600 nabbed at Beitbridge border

By Thupeyo Muleya

Police have arrested over 1 600 people at Beitbridge Border Post in an ongoing operation to restore sanity at Sadc’s busiest inland port of entry. Matabeleland South acting police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the arrests yesterday.

Beitbridge border post

She said 1 500 people were arrested for illegal immigration, either those entering or leaving the country, 67 were arrested for touting and 100 for loitering.

“These were arrested in an ongoing operation between 4 and 10 December. We have noticed that there are people who want to take advantage of the festive season and do as they please at the border.

“As police we won’t stand aloof and give them a free reign. The border clean-up exercise is continuous, until people start abiding by the laws of the land,” she said.

Asst Insp Mangena said some of the suspects will appear in court in due course.

She warned members of the public against engaging third parties and dealers within the border, who in most cases end up duping them.

“We will not rest until the border is clean. Let those engaged or planning to execute criminal activities know that their days are numbered,” said Asst Insp Mangena.

In a related incident South Africa’s department of immigration intercepted a vehicle that was transporting 16 undocumented children to that country.

Sources at the border said the immigrants were aged between four and 17 years.

“The driver of the South Africa registered Toyota Hilux is still detained on that country’s side of the border,” said a border official. The Chronicle

  • Mazipenzi evanhu kana achisunga vanhu vanoenda kujoni kundoshava.

  • If the truth is to be told most of these people are coming home from South Africa and very few are leaving Zimbabwe. When these people leave they are assisted by these rogue officers so why arrest them when they come back. These are some of the stupid policies that we thought are gone with Mugabe but it seems nothing has changed I don’t see anything changing soon in Zimbabwe. We are drinking the same wine in a new glass and celebrating….

  • kusunga varikuenda kumusha kuti vaba here.vaakushaya zvekuita manje

  • Touts, border jumpers and unregistered clearing agents take the lion ‘s share on the arrested.

  • Most of the people targetted are touts, money-changers, beggars and magumagas. To be frank, these people are a menace and have caused a lot of chaos at the border. Just cross to the South African side, and the stark difference is telling, with sanity and order being mantained.