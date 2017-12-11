Ntouba salutes FC Platinum

By Mugove Chigada

Dynamos striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa has congratulated FC Platinum for winning the league title.

Ntouba spoke on the sidelines of the Castle Lager Premiership soccer stars awards where FC Platinum’s players Rodwell Chinyengetere and Kevin Moyo were crowned Soccer Star of the Year and First Runner-up respectively.

DeMbare’s Ocean Mushure was Second Runner-up while Ntouba and the rest of the best 11 received their medals.

“Zimbabwe have good players. Good luck to the winners FC Platinum (when they go) to the champions league,” Ntouba said.Ntouba at one time was a leading contender for the big award before he lost his scoring form towards the end.

That even enabled CAPS United’s Dominic Chungwa to win the golden boot with 17 goals while the Cameroonian remained stuck on 12 goals.

But the impact of Ntouba was reason why DeMbare remained on course for the title until the last day and recently, FC Platinum had even considered bidding for the player until the South African teams’ bidding raised the value of the player.

Now all eyes will be on how FC performs in the CAF Champions league.

First runner-up Kevin Moyo says it will not be easy.

“It is a big challenge and I’m sure the people will be expecting us to do better than CAPS United. But I don’t think we are going to put ourselves under pressure about what CAPS United did,” Kevin told H-Metro.

CAPS United left a mark in the same competition this year and they were only a win away to reach the last knock-out stage, from the group stages.

“It is a good thing that CAPS United reached the group stages and I think we are going to work and also try to reach the group stages. You never know what happens but our main focus will be to try and reach the group stages,” he said. H-Metro