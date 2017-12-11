Mushure cries foul

Mushure had an outstanding season with the Glamour Boys, skippering a relatively inexperienced side to second place finish in the Castle Lager Premier League.

With his cultured left foot, Mushure, blossomed especially in the second half of the season when he was pushed to a more advanced position in midfield.

The 32-year-old chipped in with a number of crucial goals especially for the Glamour Boys as well as creating a number of assists for his teammates from dead-ball situations.

But despite all his exploits it was FC Platinum’s Rodwell Chinyengetere who was crowned the 2017 Soccer Star of the Year while his teammate Kevin Moyo was voted the first runner-up.

However, Mushure felt his exploits this season warranted more than just the second runner-up medal he won.

“I am not really happy because I was expecting to be crowned the winner considering how I performed this season,” a dejected Mushure said.

“I thought I had an outstanding season for both the club and country. I have been scoring goals as well as providing assists but such is life. I don’t know what people looked at when they were voting. I have since made peace with it and I am looking forward to next season.”

Mushure’s wife Audrey, who accompanied her husband to the ceremony, was, however, quick to console her husband saying it should motivate him to work harder next season.

“We just have to accept the results. We were expecting more but in football you just need to accept as it is,” said Audrey.

“You win some, and lose some. What I can tell him is that his spirit must not be dampened by this. He must come back stronger next season.”

Meanwhile, Dynamos striker Christian Ntouba was also happy to have made it on the Soccer Stars calendar in his first season in the country.

Ntouba illuminated the local Premiership with his goal scoring prowess especially in the first half of the season.

The Cameroonian, who signed a two-year contract with the Harare giants at the start of the 2016 season, shone throughout the first half of the season but somehow went off the radar when rumours of a switch to South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town made headlines.

He eventually finished the season with 12 goals five behind Golden Boot winner Dominic Chungwa of CAPS United who netted 17 goals.

The highly rated marksman has reportedly attracted interest from South Africa’s Absa Premiership sides.

“I am happy to be part of the best players in Zimbabwe. It feels good knowing that I contributed something but it could have been better if we had won the championship,” Ntouba said.

“But congratulations to the winners. I wish them well in the Champions League. I think the future of Zimbabwean football looks very bright. There are quite a number of good players in Zimbabwe with a lot of potential.” DailyNews