Man trapped in ditch, dies

A 36-year-old man died when a trench he was working in collapsed. Tonderayi Muvadi was trapped in Warren Park last Friday after digging a trench, 11 metres deep.

His workmate Solomon Njanike escaped unhurt.

Fire brigade was called to the scene at around 7am only to retrieve the lifeless body at around 4pm using a fork lift.

Residents took a swipe at Sisonke Housing Cooperative for engaging the two to dig such deep trenches near a hill.

“Zvichabatsira chii kubhadhara mari yekutora chekufukunura munhu atofa ivo vakatadza kumupa even protective clothing in their effort to cut costs,” said one of the residents at the scene.

“They built better houses here in Warren Park but risking people’s lives by engaging cheap labour is cruel and evil.

“People’s lives matter more than money. We are aware that Sisonke money is being abused at the cooperative and this is the end result,” said the resident.

Solomon told H-Metro that he ran away after sensing danger while Tonderayi was trapped.

“We were 11 meters deep since the ground is not even because of the hill,” said Solomon.

“We had no protective clothing ndeimwe iya yekutsvaga chekubata apa kubhadharwa kwacho zvakaoma. Ndatiza ndaona ivhu ravakukoromoka mumwe wangu awanikwa asati abuda.

“It’s sad my brother, zvandirwadza wangu,” said Solomon.

Sisonke Housing Cooperative chairperson Kenny Karimakwenda described the incident as a blow.

“I learnt about the tragedy with shock and this is a big blow to our cooperative that has managed to give decent accommodation to our members.

“We were finalizing the laying of sewer pipes and we decided to engage these guys but hey we have been robbed of a hardworking man,” he said dismissing reports of abusing money.

The body was taken by police for postmortem. H-Metro