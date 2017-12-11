Glamour at Sharuko wedding

A glizty reception was on show on Saturday as Herald Senior Sports Editor Robson Sharuko tied the knot with his wife Florence Dakwa at a ceremony that began in Chitungwiza and ended in Belgravia.

Sharuko and his wife of 22 years were finally joined in Holy matrimony at St Theresa Roman Catholic Parish by Seke Urban Father Maxmillian Karombo before they celebrated the union in stylish fashion at a posh restaurant in Belgravia.

The veteran sports journalist, who rarely shows his inner feelings, was elegantly dressed in a white suit and was clearly in seventh heaven from the moment the day’s proceedings began.

Sharuko and Florence took their vows under the witty Father Karombo who punctuated the proceedings with lively jokes that left many in stitches as he told the Herald Senior Sports Editor, who also features on the popular ZTV magazine that “You always host the Game Plan on television but today it was a planned game before the Lord”.

After the church service, a long convoy made its way from Chitungwiza to Belgravia for the reception. At that venue, many people from the sporting fraternity and mainly the football family converged to join the Sharukos at the reception.

An authoritative voice of sport in the country, Sharuko’s wedding came just a month after he celebrated 25 years on the Herald Sports Desk.

The glittering event attracted various personalities who included PHD Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya, who took time off his busy schedule to grace the wedding and bless the couple.

Magaya said it has been long since he has attended a wedding but had come to celebrate with the couple whom he commended “for doing a good thing before the Lord’’. The prophet presented the couple with a present of $2 000 while ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa pledged a housing stand in Borrowdale for the couple.

Chiyangwa said it was high time that Sharuko, who made the dormitory town of Chitungwiza his home since arriving in the capital 25 years ago from Chakari relocated to the leafy suburbs.

CAPS United president Farai Jere and his wife Ashley also graced the occasion. Jere who is the Green Machine boss told guests that he considered the Senior Sports Editor a brother given that they both trace their roots in Zambia.

Jere said he was excited that Sharuko had taken his commitment to his wife to another level. Zimpapers, who were represented at the wedding by Managing Editor Victoria Ruzvidzo bought the couple a deep freezer.

Ruzvidzo said Sharuko, who also serves as an assistant editor “is an asset to the company’’ and had pleasantly shocked her by wedding.

Sharuko’s long-time friend, who was the best man together with his wife, Eddie “Mboma” Nyatanga, gave the couple a holiday voucher to Victoria Falls during the festive season while football agent Kudzi Shaba also presented them with a package to the Sun City resort and R15 000 spending money.

Former Daily News Editor Stanley Gama and Harare business executive Spencer Manguwa who gave presents of $1 000 each, H-Metro Editor Lawrence Moyo, Herald Sports Editor Collin Matiza, Gibson Mahachi who manages the affairs of a host of players and coaches were also in attendance.

Soccer legends Kennedy Nagoli and Eddie Muchongwe, ZIFA Northern Region pair of Willard Manyengavana and Sweeney Mushonga, CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima, and socialites Dallas Sekawawana and Wanisa “Mawindo” Mtandwa were also in the house. The Herald