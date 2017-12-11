Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Dualisation project equipment arrives

By Walter Mswazie

The contractor for the long-awaited Beitbridge-Harare-Chirundu highway dualisation project has started bringing in the machinery into the country paving way for the commencement of the $1.7 billion project.

Former President Robert Mugabe officially launched the start of work on the dualisation of the mega-project in May this year.

The highway is Zimbabwe’s busiest and most economically significant.It is part of the North-South Corridor that directly links landlocked Zimbabwe and Zambia with access to the Indian Ocean ports of Durban and Richards Bay in South Africa.

The Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development, Dr Joram Gumbo, said in an interview last Wednesday that Government had secured all the money required for the project.

He said the Austrian company, Geiger International, has completed surveying of the Beitbridge-Harare Road and identified places where it will set up the machinery.

“Everything pertaining to the dualisation project is working on smoothly. The contractor has started moving equipment into the country,” said Dr Gumbo.

He attributed the delay to the need to first register the company that is supposed to inject the funds with Geiger International.

“The project is now going on smoothly because we have signed some important agreements with the contractor. We had to address some modalities with the State Procurement Board and that has since been done,” said the minister.

“The financier of the project could not register their company with Geiger International to be able send money into the country but that has been addressed.”

Dr Gumbo said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development had its own problems, which also contributed to the delay but said that has since been sorted out.

“As I am speaking the company has moved all the money for Beitbridge-Harare dualisation project into the country and I can safely say the money is secure.”

“The company engineers have done the surveys of the road and where they will put their machinery. The company’s base will be in Masvingo,” he said.

“The project will cost $1.7 billion and not the $2 billion as has been widely reported by the media.

“The Beitbridge-Harare highway dualisation will cost $998 million, which has come in the form of a loan payable over a period of 20 years through tollgates money.”

Dr Gumbo said the Harare ring road will cost $300 million and will be done by a Chinese company while the Harare-Chirundu stretch will cost $665 million.

This, he explained, was minus the $8 million secured from Japan.

“I do not know where the $2 billion is coming from,” he said.

Geiger International was awarded the tender for the 580-kilometre road last year. The project will be built under a Build-Operate-Transfer model.

The Government signed a memorandum of understanding for the contract with Geiger International (GI) in 2012 but the absence of a legal framework until 2016 delayed the deal. The Chronicle

  • They must a demo run by patching up all the potholes in Harare first !

  • Did you confirm that it has arrived?

  • I thought the work kick started before.

  • Basa kuvanhu

  • That budget its to much

    • beitbridge to chirundu hw many kilos more than a thousand or nealy hw much it cost to construct a kilometre of tared road ? I honestly thinks its a far evaluation

    • beitbridge to chirundu hw many kilos more than a thousand or nealy hw much it cost to construct a kilometre of tared road ? I honestly thinks its a far evaluation

    • What do you mean it’s too much.

  • Haaa zvakaoma

  • kana ikazove free way ndinenģe ndoisà dombo pamagiya ndorara zvangu mota ichiķwenya

  • Any photos for the machinery? Wait and see, till next year nema excuse.

  • Negative thinking all the time . No positive comments …unoti budget yakakurisa what do u know about quantitative costing ??? Nxaaa Did u know of this project before or vaka announcer vega after realising that it’s the apropriate time to do so saka why do u expect excuses ….let’s grow up and stop looking for faults in people working hard to improve the state of the country …rather find something positive and constructive to do and support the man in power at that moment . That way u become a true citizen

  • Masvingo neCapert zvekare.

  • The beta at least I apriciate

  • Employ equally not only zezurus

  • Haha my fellow countrtmen. Gov does deals to improve airport
    .hanzi why airport.. improve our roads.. now gov announces road works suddenly thats a problem too…

  • I am at BB border post and see no Low bed trucks transporting earth moving and road construction vehicles….or maybe they are using Chirundu..Kanyemba..Nyamapanda..Sango….Plum tree… Vic falls…kazungula..Kariba borders. Or Joshua Ncabuko and R.G.Mugabe airport? Where exactly????