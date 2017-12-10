Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


PoliticsFeaturedNews

‘Zanu PF spooks infiltrated NPP’

By Fungi Kwaramba

Joice Mujuru’s  National People’s Party (NPP) has claimed that its party has been infiltrated at all levels by the ruling party in a bid to weaken it head of the key 2018 elections.

Former Zimbabwean Deputy President Joice Mujuru talks to the Associated Press during an interview at her house in Harare, Wednesday, March 2, 2016. Mujuru announced plans Tuesday to run in elections scheduled for 2018 against President Robert Mugabe. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Mujuru, who was expelled from Zanu PF in 2014 after being accused of plotting to topple former president Robert  Mugabe, has seen her party hit by successive defections as scores of her followers retrace their steps to the ruling party.

NPP secretary-general Gift Nyandoro, who doubles as Mujuru’s spokesperson, claimed that 500 State agents that had infiltrated the opposition party were now publicly rejoining Zanu PF.

He spoke after 20 NPP youths last week crossed floors back to Zanu PF.

“NPP under the able and iconic revolutionary leadership of … Mujuru dismisses the so-called ‘20 NPP youths defection inside Zanu PF Shake-Shake headquarters at Jongwe house’ as the highest level of ideological bankruptcy and a parading of a failed political infiltration of NPP  by the agents of a regime that is confronting the reality of ultimate decimation in 2018 harmonised elections,” Nyandoro fumed.

“Zimbabweans need to know that there is a world of difference between political defection and political drowning. There is no way a hyena can purport to defect from a herd of sheep and join a grouping of hyenas in the name of a defection. A hyena remains as such and it remains a hyena.”

Zanu PF secretary for youths Pupurai Togarepi told the Daily News on Sunday that contrary to allegations by Mujuru’s party that NPP has been infiltrated, “the ruling party has no reason at all to focus on weakening an already weak opposition”.

“If you are in contest for love and you lose to somebody, you will say that the woman was ugly but that might not necessarily be the case. The youths who came from Mujuru’s party, some of them we know them and we will work with them,” Togarepi said.

In a statement, the defecting youths said they strongly believed in and adhered to the founding values of the liberation struggle.

“These were discarded when Zanu PF was captured by the former first lady Grace Mugabe and her G40 cabal. It was in defence of the revolutionary legacy that we stood by Mai Mujuru, the former vice president of Zimbabwe when she was ill-treated by the former first lady.

“Now that Operation Restore Legacy has successfully brought back order in the country, we have, therefore, freely and willingly decided to rejoin the revolutionary party, Zanu PF, and work together with our freedom fighters and all willing citizens to rebuild our country. This is effective immediately.”

A Zanu PF politburo member who declined to be named said Mujuru was “wasting her time leading a very small organisation” that is no threat to the status quo.

Togarepi claimed Mujuru’s home is Zanu PF, and there is no way the ruling party “would work on destroying one of its own.”

“Mujuru should do the right thing and come back home, she should not waste time in opposition, we want her back. The youths who came are ours and we know them, ngavauye kumusha amai Mujuru, she is a revolutionary, she should come and work with other comrades,” Togarepi said.

Nyandoro said NPP’s primary cause is never political expediency and opportunism.

“The cause remains that of persistent and consistent pursuit of the dismantling of Mugabeism system of impunity.  Mugabeism consists of the repressive systems, institutions, cultures and values that defined and characterised Mugabe’ s corrupt, incompetent and autocratic rule.

“The tragedy of Mugabeism is that it is  a self-defeating strategy of leadership where Zanu PF parades its own agents whom it would have planted in progressive organisations like NPP as defections.

“Zimbabweans should never be made to believe that the new administration represents a new order, rather it remains the old order that uses tired and archaic methods of mobilisation. Its unfortunate that the self parading of own failed agents of infiltration is a drift back in the past of political hypocrisy.”

Nyandoro said Mujuru would stay put in NPP.

“She has no desire to go back to Egypt. As NPP goes through the intensive revolutionary cleansing of weeding out saboteurs of the people’s cause, victory becomes a reality and a certainty come 2018 harmonised elections,” Nyandoro said. DailyNews

  • Dzokerai kuzanu makanyarara mbuya.

  • Endai kumusha mbuya, mudzimu uri kushaya pekusvikira.

  • Kkkkkk

  • Kkkk infiltrate the ruling party too

  • Zvese zvese ZANU hamuoni maiwanzirà nyaya here

  • Amai swallow your pride and join others

  • For me I don’t think so, but people expect a lot and they don’t see any prospects in NPP than in the… https://t.co/roySEElOOz

  • So the infiltration started on formation coz the firing of members started on the onset

  • ko ndobhora mugedhi yamaimbo sapota amai, murikuchemei ipapo nxaaa tambai mushe mese apo asante sana

  • so who is to blame for that? jus feed yo dogs woman.

  • Infiltrated? Uuuum what a wrong word to use but at the wrong platform l can say ,

  • mujuru join the main stream kkkkk

  • Joina MDC T

    • Mujuru don’t join mdc t bec une confusion. Just tell your people to join mdc t

    • Ah kkkk,i think chigaro apa ndopane confusion

  • Makapindwa naniko hanty vakuru vakati anorarama nemuseve achafawo nemuseve here nhai mhai ,saka bvumaiwo kupindwa sezvamaiita kare mufunge

  • It’s just like the Saying I have been infiltrated by demons 😂😂😂

  • Dzokai cake ririkudyiwa kuZANU, musamirire vaka Oder because pamwe hariuye

  • A fretting NPP under the iconic and revolutionary leadership of Joyce Mujuru…..hahahahaaa.That’s a joke of the day.

  • Mai Mujuru forget about extemal issues you cant control. Just get on with the knitting and bring those that are with you along. Paranoia and conspiracy theories will simply weigh you down. From one woman to another. By the way, this far i am apolitical. I will wait until all parties demonstrate their aspirations blue prints etc. And only then will I decide who to support.

  • Manje ma warvets ese akapiwa zvigaro Ku ZANU muchasuppotwa nani vasikana joy

  • So how does it feel?

  • Uyo uyu.Murikuti muri kuendepiko Mhai!

  • Iyo party yemunhu one iyoyo here asikana . Kana murikuda Kudzokera kumbirai zvakanaka

  • ZanuPf yagara havazive zvavanoda kwangoenda mhepo ndiko kwavanoenda so dont worry amai Mujuru manga muchifunga kuti murimese sorry henyu ndoozvinoita vanhu ve ZanuPf

  • Who inflicted you because you are one person party.

  • that is the definition if politics

  • Wow people are holding nothing back here! I just read comments to be entertained!

  • How can spooks infiltrate their own party , its just confusion mai Mujuru is Zanu pf

  • Inga takat endai kunaSave kumdc mukat moda yenyu party kkkk ykatanga ichinzi Zpf yaNNP kwasara kunzi XXlarge kkkk matopedza alphabert asi yasvika apa ummmm kumusha motamba nevazukuru kkkk join the big tent coalition makaramba nekuda hukuru…PDP makaipatsanaura saka ngazviende mberi kkkk team ramunaro vanzi vadzoke nkut akavadzinga akadzingwawo kkkkkk

  • Maybe there is no infiltration. The ruling party has started endearing itself to the electorate and opposition members are simply gravitating to the evolving entity.

  • Haya ngavanobika doro amai

  • She is the first infiltrator from ZanuPf..lest we forget.

  • Ooh i read wat Nyandoro said bt handina kunzwisisa vat NPP wil win nxt yr elections lklkkk ita mushe kkkkk mdc

  • Which Party？ Dzokerai kamatongo mama kana muchida kutonga.

  • Is she going to be accommodated in zanu

  • Mai Mujuru is Zanu PF. Unfortunately she’s seeing familiar faces where she expected to see real opposition supporters

  • Let’s go back and claim your position ku Zanu your party. Makashevedzwa. We supported you in protest to the treatment you got. Now that your enemies vakagadzirwa size let’s go back Amai kuti zvitirerukirewo paku vhota. The women ‘s wing needs you. Swallow your pride Ngwena akagadzirisa musangano. Zanu pf cannot be complete without Tevurai Ropa .

  • Crocodile tears

  • ZANU PF is always on top of the game, the opposition amateurs can’t stand this well oiled machinery ,I bet 90% majority vote win for the superstars come 2018.

  • That’s the weakness of your party Nothing to cry about. Politics has that latitude. You have to ring fence your party. The best way of doing it is strong and sound policies. Gone are the days of supporters. We speak of active participants in this millennium politics where all are well placed on what their goals are for. Look Joyce and all Zimbabweans fellow citizens all political organisations need to sell their product to all. If zanoids as they are known to do use force for political cohesion this will be a thing to shout about. Join the coalition period.

  • Joice joice relax.Zve opposition hauzvigone ,why don’t u retrace yo footsteps back to zanu of that’s where u belong.

  • Kkkk.thats politics ma’am.u knew it was like that.it is what it is!

  • Come back mama, come back home to Zanu PF.