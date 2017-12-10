Tamy off to conquer Europe

By Takudzwa Chihambakwe

Zimbabwe’s 19-year-old musical bombshell, Tamy, is spreading her wings. After her nomination at this year’s National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) in recognition of the sterling work she put into her debut album “The 18th Rollercoaster”, there seems to be no stopping this vivacious and gifted vocalist.

Throughout 2017, Tamy has been busy in her musical laboratory and she dropped two singles “Ndyeke” and “Beautiful”. The latter comes with a superb video, which is currently talk of the town. But besides the video chatter, Tamy is also trending because she will be jetting off to Europe for her debut musical tour for three months under the Mother Africa Circus banner.

The tour, which will cover three countries – Germany, Austria and Switzerland, starts from December 19 to February 7, 2018 and the teenage sensation is over the moon.

“I am really excited to be going on my first tour ever as an artiste,” said an elated Tamy, adding, “What makes it special to me is that I get to meet and interact with artistes from all over Africa. This gives me an opportunity to glean form their vast knowledge in music and performance arts as a whole.”

She said that this tour gives her an opportunity to learn of music dynamics in Europe.

“I am also looking forward to learning the dynamics of how a music industry is run in Europe as opposed to the systems we have in Zimbabwe. The other challenge I look forward to on this three-month trip is to stay levelheaded as I will be alone without my manager to keep me in check,” she added.

Another element she will be leaving behind other than her manager is her band.

“The organisers of the tour have a resident band so all artistes have sent through their music and the band has been rehearsing the songs. We have constantly been in touch with the band and I must say it promises to be a life-changing experience,” continued Tamy.

Mother Africa Circus was founded back in 2006 by Winston Ruddle, a Zimbabwean-born German citizen and Tanzanian resident, who is also the producer and director of the circus. Ruddle aka Papa Africa is also the first black African anywhere in the world to own, direct and produce a circus show in a big top circus tent.

In its early days in Tanzania, the circus started as an underground acrobatic school but has since grown to be home to many of Africa’s most notable acrobatic circus acts including the now world renowned Hakuna Matata Acrobats. Other Zimbabweans that have been on the circus are Blessing Chimanga, Noma Nkwali, Theresa and Florence Muteta as well as Rutendo Machiridza among many others. The Sunday Mail