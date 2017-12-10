Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


Suspicions as Makarau quits

By Gift Phiri

The shock resignation by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Rita Makarau — a mere eight months before the country holds its make-or-break national elections next year — has cast a huge shadow on the eagerly-awaited polls, which a fearful opposition want to be monitored by international observers.

Rita Makarau

Makarau — also a respected Supreme Court judge and the secretary of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) — stunned the country on Friday when she abruptly resigned from her post without giving any reasons, amid a plethora of political conspiracies.

 

Well-placed sources at the Zec who spoke to the Daily News on Sunday yesterday also said Makarau’s unexpected departure had left a of lot of questions unanswered, as days before she quit she had been in jovial mood in meetings with stakeholders at the national elections management body.

“It appears as if she may have been pushed. Her email signalling her intention to resign came as a complete shock to us. It came after we had just had an important meeting with one of our stakeholders during the week, and there was no sign whatsoever that she was on her way out.

“In fact she was as calm and as cheerful as she always is. So, you can imagine our surprise when we received that email. It definitely suggested that she may have been pushed before she jumped.

“We are all trying to put the pieces together and make sense of everything, as her email never stated her reasons for that very sudden move,” one of the sources said.

New Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi confirmed Makarau’s resignation at the weekend and also said the Supreme Court judge had not given reasons for leaving the post.

In the meantime, her sudden departure has elicited myriad conspiracy theories, with the opposition and political analysts also warning that it is now “mandatory” that the international community watches over the 2018 polls which must be held by August next year.

It has also emerged that one of the opposition’s charges is that Makarau’s alleged forced resignation from Zec is meant to allow the current dominant faction in Zanu PF to “manipulate the vote” in its favour next year.

During the heights of the ugly factional brawling in the ruling party — which pitted the Generation 40 (G40) faction against the Team Lacoste camp, which was rooting for new President Emmerson Mnangagwa — Makarau was viewed favourably by the G40 group which wanted her to become the country’s chief justice after the late Godfrey Chidyausiku.

Matters came to a head during the interviews for that position when the two major Zanu PF factions fought ugly and open battles to have their preferred candidates take over from Chidyausiku.

In the end, Makarau came second to the country’s new CJ, Luke Malaba, while George Chiweshe — who was preferred by Team Lacoste pulled out of the selection process after it was challenged in the High Court.

Former deputy prime minister in Zimbabwe’s short-lived inclusive government, Arthur Mutambara, was among those who have claimed that Makarau may have been forced to resign from Zec due to factional interests in the ruling party.

“The electoral agenda should be to enable and facilitate free, fair and credible elections, and not settle Zanu PF factional disputes. The regime must reach out to civic society and the opposition parties and establish a clear and inclusive roadmap to free, fair and credible elections in 2018,” Mutambara said.

According to the Constitution, the head of Zec must be either a judge or a former judge, or a person who qualifies for appointment as a judge.

Professor of World Politics, Stephen Chan, said yesterday that the position of chairperson of Zec was pivotal, and required an appointment of the highest calibre and integrity.

“The international community will be looking to the elections as the clinching signal that Zimbabwe is climbing its way upwards to probity and transparency.

“If Zimbabwe wants to rejoin the Commonwealth and attract wider investment, there will have to be a Commonwealth Observer Group and, ideally, a European Observer Group, and they will scrutinise the Zec and its chair with attention to minute detail.

“The shortcomings of observer groups were exposed in Kenya, so they will arrive in Zimbabwe having upped their own game,” Chan told the Daily News On Sunday.

The country’s main opposition party, the MDC, said while it welcomed Makarau’s resignation, its suddenness was both a surprise and a concern.

“Rita Makarau’s resignation opens a can of worms. Why is she resigning just a few months before Election 2018?

“Has she been forced to resign? Was she pushing a factional agenda during her term of office as ZEC chairperson? Is she really her own person?” MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu queried.

Makarau’s resignation came as Zec, as well as local election observer groups, are intensifying their efforts to have millions of prospective voters register in the ongoing biometric voter registration (BVR) exercise, which is now approaching its final phase.

Zimbabwe is using the BVR system for registration for next year’s elections for the first time.

Zec is targeting seven million voters for the current BVR registration exercise — ahead of the much-awaited 2018 polls, which could see Mnangagwa facing a grand coalition of opposition parties in that plebiscite.

The opposition and civic groups have also been agitating for sweeping electoral reforms ahead of the crunch elections which they say must be held in an environment which doesn’t promote disputes like what happened during the 2008 and 2013 polls.

In the hotly-disputed 2008 elections, opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai beat former president Robert Mugabe hands down.

However, the results of those polls were withheld for six long weeks by stunned authorities, amid widespread allegations of ballot tampering and fraud which were later revealed by former bigwigs of the ruling party.

Mugabe’s defeat was widely blamed on an internal rebellion which was said to have been led by officials loyal to former vice president Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon — a plot that came to be known as Bhora Musango.

In the ensuing sham presidential run-off, which authorities claimed was needed to determine the winner, Zanu PF apparatchiks engaged in a murderous orgy of violence in which hundreds of Tsvangirai’s supporters were killed in cold blood, forcing the former prime minister in the inclusive government to withdraw from the discredited race altogether.

Mugabe went on to stand in a widely-condemned one-man race in which he declared himself the winner.

However, Sadc and the rest of the international community would have none of it, forcing the nonagenarian to share power with Tsvangirai for five years, to prevent the country from imploding completely. DailyNews

  • maTricks ayo ekuda kuwedzera time

  • Shock?

  • Why resigning now ??? Akadii kuzviita kare .nxaaaaaa ndiko kujairirana manje ukoo .

  • She was useless.Take road & make dust!

  • Saka zvine basa rei izvozvi….inews here idzi

  • She was compromised

  • Its her right to resign,fullstop

  • She cannot serve under the new emperor and the old rigging tactics against BVR could be a shame. Better to quite than sorry.

  • If the opposition think we going to vote for them just because they’re an opposition they are in for a rude awakening.Their campaign manifesto was Mugabe now that he is out of the picture they are clueless

    • You and who? Stop saying ”we”

    • Me n my peers

    • Why not we i know others who thinks and says the same ,stop speculation

    • im with her so she can “we”

    • I am pat of the ‘we’

    • Me too

    • We with archins

    • Me, also

    • Opposition dololo….vanongo vukura

    • mopenga imi.saka mukuti kararamiro katikuita kari nomal here.isu chatisirikuda i zanu pf chete

    • Its an indubitable fact that “we” root for anyone who put thier facts on the table not the mere fact that you are opposition

    • We don’t have to oppose without any purpose

    • Mavotes anoitwa paface book here Kkkkkkkk I won’t vote on Facebook ballot box dis z wre u put yo vote

    • Born frees,many of them don’t see, why is it important to vote Zanu out.From 1980 ,its 2017,how is Zimbabwe?I’m telling you, the only way that will heal Zimbabwe is to get rid of Zanu,vote Zanu out and give these opposition a chance. You will see a big change.

    • Lol inyaya wangu , can’t wait to cast votes and bring about change

    • I think the leader has impact on the development of anything be it company even a soccer club,sack the manager/coach and there you get results you desire

    • yr vote is nothing ..keep it..thanx

    • Wadi wati if the opposition think I

    • Ndhlovu you seem to be clueless yourself. Mugabe was not just another individual. He was the one presiding over a corrupt administration and the same officials he was presiding over are the ones running the show now. If you think the opposition no longer has a rallying point think again

    • Every vote counts baba .Remember if the opposition has direction i will vote for them but unfortunately at the moment we dont an opposition with that . They are just opposition because they are opposition

    • The opposition is fighting each other home and away instead of campaigning ,tgey are supposed to put thier heads together and remove zanu pf but dololo they are bussy undermining each other.I will root for ED period

    • Archins its clear to see you were brainwashed by mugabe’s regime

    • Lol I respect your opinion but I don’t hate neither zanu nor MDC i been voting for Tsvangirai my whole existance but they’re now a liability

    • infighting is a thing that will always exist in politics. u are already speaking as if there was never a single case of infighting in ZANU lol. zanu pf thrives on the illusion that it is the only party that can bring about ‘change’ and you are blindly falling for the trap

    • I don’t think so like i said remove a bad coach and the results you desire are guaranteed

    Mugabe must go! Mugabe must go!!

    Mugabe resigns.

    Mugabe was better! ↗↗

    Rita must go! Rita must go!

    Rita resigns.

    Why did Rita resign??↗↗

    inini hangu handichada game politics , ndaneta nayo, ndaakuda game economy.

    • Apana economy yaungataura nezvayo pasina politics.

    • Vanhu hatina chakanaka.

      following the footsteps of Ngwena himself, he’s now playing economics & not politics.

    • Guys if MDC want us to vote for them let them remove Tsvangirai n put either Khupe or Chamisa that Tsvangirai thing im telling guys will spent all the time moving around in western world for better cancer treatment leaving important and presing issues at home the state of the nation need someone who will be on the ground

  • This time I am giving my vote to ED too much confusion in the opposition circles.

    • fambai zvakanaka tsano opposition have enough numbers no place fr cowards

    • Handifunge kudaro zvinhu zvashanduka

    • Vana Tare magara muri mabootlikers ezanu get away

    • Do know me ndakavhotera MDC since its inception in 2000 to 2013 usataure zvausingazivi bvunza vana Shadreck Saddam Manyere!

    • Zvinhu zvasanduka for the worst. Ma banks atoderedza weekly withdrawal limit. Uchamuka hako.

    • Zvichanaka by February don’t panic

    • Tambai mushe pano

  • Opposition has lost period. Now chickening out.

  • Who was shocked by her resignation

  • G40,.u were shithead

  • This evil woman needs forgiveness

  • It’s a plan be very carefull this thing was carefully planned what you think is , is not what it is.

  • they want to put their trusted rigging machine

  • Kuti mu G40 ere

  • Ko zvaisambonzi abve here? Abva zvoshamisa futi.

  • Apa Cde G40 yava mu18 area kugohwesa bhora
    To my Coach Lacostee beef up strikers tinorohwa 10:0
    Note: These guys cannot go down this easily
    Yours sencerely
    Njuzu Croc

  • Chembere dzogumhana

  • Rita was being protected by g40 bt nw that they are scattered she has chickened out😏😏

  • Opposition parties havana vision they always cause confusion in our beloved country.Morgan Tsvangirai hapana zviripo paye murwere zvake

  • The lady is right resigning.She is gone who is next.And who are new coming in,non corrupt ones.

  • What shock????

  • Ku resign Kuresign chete there I nothing shocking or suspicious about

  • Chiwarira urwrere ndehwa mwari unotogona kutanga kufa uchimusiya

  • Like Mugabe she must go

  • She is right,mbodza ichabikwa nemumweo ndopa muchataura,

  • uri kutizei nhai Rita pamhata

  • Regai chiende chimuroyi icho.

  • Ngaaende koz akuziva kt chero vakaba mavotes awacha madeal kusisina hamba

  • Ngaende mhani handidi kunzwa nezva Mai avo

  • ED vanoziva yose haabike zvkumhanya enda hko xamwari kujaira kuda kuwinisa Mugabe ne chioko muhomwe D’s tym makairasa

  • Now that Mugabe is gone im putting my presidential vote on ED i think he deserve a 5 yr term I put much trust on Tsvang to change things for me for all 20 yrs only to diappoint dismaly making glaring blander one after the other

  • Ko vakanonokerei kusiya mai Zec?

  • Evil has controlled Zimbabwe for long time now God wants to cleane the mess