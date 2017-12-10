Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio


BusinessNews

NRZ to order 400 wagons, 14 locos

320 29

By Walter Mswazie

The Government is set to procure 400 wagons and 14 locomotives for the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) under the $400 million recapitalisation deal, a Cabinet Minister has said.

National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) trains
Addressing sugarcane farmers during the commissioning of the newly-rehabilitated 35km Nandi-Mkwasine railway line in Chiredzi last Wednesday, Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development Dr Jorum Gumbo said the proposed $400 million capital injection from DIDG/Transnet would allow the country’s struggling rail sector to get a face lift and achieve efficiency.

“We have received money to the tune of $400 million for the recapitalisation of NRZ from DIDG-Transnet, a consortium of people in the Diaspora.

After we have finished signing some agreements the investor will bring in 480 wagons and 14 locomotives,” said Dr Gumbo.

He said his ministry was targeting to revitalise all railway lines across the country and then resume passenger trains for easy travelling of the citizenry.

“The rehabilitated Nandi-Mkwasine railway line will go a long way in helping our indigenous farmers as well as saving our roads. The recapitalisation project will bear the much needed fruits and as I am speaking everything is on course.

The company will also have state-of-the-art signal systems. We are also intending to introduce fast trains between towns, as part of the second phase of the recapitalisation project,” said Dr Gumbo.

He also said the Government would continue to champion capital projects that contribute to the country’s Gross Domestic Product.

“My ministry’s mandate is in three major areas — roads, NRZ and aviation. I have already done the work and I am implementing. It is not about this Beitbridge-Harare alone but there is Harare-Victoria Falls Road.

In aviation, we want 12 airlines we requested for partnership with Malaysia but there is a bad debt of $330 million that our airline (Air Zim) needs to clear. I have shifted the work to private partners like DIDG to take over from where I had left, to lease 12 planes from Malaysia.” The Sunday News

  • that’s good

  • Toda kunzwa kuti “government yatenga maWagon 400 kwete zvekungotaura,taneta nazvo they never fullfil their promises

  • Toda kunzwa atotengwa you are good at lip singing you guys.

  • They should also refurbish idle wagons scattered across the country and stop the idea of selling scra… https://t.co/Pgh0FNvojU

  • Buy bullet trains

  • Please revive the railways @HonMnangagwa

  • TALK TALK TALK

  • Please tell us when the locomotives and wagons are in the country. Then we know you mean business. Tired of pie in the sky.

  • Its now 10 yrs ndichinzwa nyaya iyoyi

  • Toda action and not just assurances. During Mugabe Era so many agreements were signed

    • True Bothwell. Remember the much hyped mega deals with our all weather friends and also Dangote deals. Surprise us for once by delivering. Tired of hot air.

    • Had that been implemented achiripo Robert

  • ITS A DEAL THAT WAS REACHED EARLY THIS YEAR BUT SOME GREEDY CABINET MINISTERS WERE DELAYING ITS PROGRESS,ITS JUST BY LUCKY THAT IT WILL GO THROUGH NOW SO DONT GIVE CREDIT TO WRONG PPLE

    • Those greedy ministers are the ones with truck companies that have been subortaging NRZ

  • Promises and promises.when will they be put into practices?

  • Zvamurimi mutenge zvekuma90’s isu tiri muna 2017…..

  • Empty promises…we are tired of such things pliz. Munobhowa mhani!

  • Kkkkk

  • From a railway tracks specialist one would have overhauled the entire 2700km of NRZ tracks first before bringing in new locomotives and rolling stock.The reasons is that the there is be damage to the wheel sets of trains due to rail wheel interface of which current rails are in a disrepair condition.Also derailments are of huge concern which will render the capital acquisition useless and costly.

  • Old news. Where are the loco going to rail? On those delapidated rail tracks?

  • We used to make wagons. What happened? Why waste money when they can be made locally?

  • Oh so cool am convince the nation economy is gonna boom 2018 as the President is doing his best

  • Njanji inoda kugadzirwa first

  • Its just the same story to Matebeleland Zambezi Water Project. If you have nothing to say in parliament answer Chinozi’s question”Why is it fuel is so expensive here in zimbabwe as compaired to Zambia.”

  • Pay ur workers first

  • Don’t they need a serviceable track to run on?

  • Am yet to see anything happening at NRZ!!

  • Lets hope so because we are tired of falsehoods about NRZ. Tahwa nenhamo because of NRZ