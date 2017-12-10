Double joy for Makore

By Brighton Zhawi

When Cliff Chitsamba and his fiancée Rutendo Makore first received the big news a fortnight ago, tears of joy trickled down their faces.

Makore, the Mighty Warriors striker, had just been nominated for the CAF Women Player of the year award; making her the first Zimbabwean female footballer to get such recognition.

It was to be a double celebration as Makore was fresh off completing her move to Spain, where she will be playing for Sporting Club de Huelva in the Primera division for the next seven months.

As for her husband-to-be, Chitsamba, who plies his trade with army side Black Rhinos, he still gets teary each time he recounts the events that have unfolded in the last couple of weeks.

“She shared the news with me from Spain, and I was shocked when I first heard it,” said the 27-year-old midfielder.

“I felt like crying, as you know how it feels when you receive news like that.

“I even asked her how she was feeling, she was just crying,” he said.

Chitsamba said he is proud of his fiancée’s achievements.

“I am happy for her because she worked so hard and we just thank the Almighty God for everything,” Chitsamba told The Sunday Mail.

The two look set to continue their bliss as Chitsamba has plans of making an honest woman out of his girlfriend.

The 27-year-old Chitsamba plans to pay lobola “soon”, which could either end their year on a high or start their new year on a positive note.

“I wish her well in her career because she loves soccer very much and one day she will be the best in the world,” he said. “Very soon we will be going to pay lobola and after that a white wedding,” revealed ‘Zudhu’ as his mates fondly call him.

“We started dating on June 25, 2017,” said Chitsamba as he revealed how they met.

“She used to come and watch our games, as you know she plays for Black Rhinos Queens, and soon after we began chatting through social media until we started dating.

Chitsamba believes their love for football and support for each other is the secret to their relationship.

“We support each other very much because we love what we do.

“All I tell her is ‘go and do what you know best’. l believe she has what it takes to be one of the best in the world someday,” he said.

Not to be outdone, the former Twalumba FC player has his own reason to celebrate after successfully finishing his first season in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

“I really enjoyed it so much and I just want to thank my coach for having faith in me,” he said.

“He (coach) showed great confidence, and next season l promise to work even harder,” he said.

Just like most local players, Chitsamba dreams of a European move.

“My journey thus far has been very difficult, but you know when you work very hard God will reward you and I just want to thank the Almighty God for everything He has done in my life.

“The target is to play in Europe one day,” he said. The Sunday Mail