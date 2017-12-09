TelOne launches new home broadband packages

Fixed telecommunications services operator, TelOne, has unveiled new home broadband packages which are technology neutral and offer flexible packages from as low as $1 in response to the feedback and needs of the clients.

Being technology neutral means the new packages are applicable to both clients using the ADSL and fibre technologies.

The new packages now come with two uncapped packages at $89 and $120 offering speeds of up to 5Mbps and 20Mbps respectively.

This means depending on the speed needs, clients have an option to select from these packages.

The changes in packages have also seen a 33 percent data cap increase for clients that were formerly on the $23 FTTH package. This package has now been replaced by Home Plus which costs $25.

Exciting and affordable one-day and seven-day packages have also been introduced. They recharge vouchers are available through the TelOne Self Service Portal and through electronic vouchers at TelOne Client Service Centre. DailyNews