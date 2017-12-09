‘Taxi’ driver fakes hijack

By Sylvester Chiramba

A 30 year old man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly implicating two police officers in a false carjacking incident. Kenny Madzambatire from Pumula suburb, who is a Honda Fit driver, allegedly filed a report at ZRP Pumula claiming that his car had been hijacked.

A court heard how he made the false report after Sergeant Wellington Muchena and Constable Madondo- whose first name was not given in court -had impounded the vehicle because he was operating without a permit.

Madzambatire pleaded not guilty to a charge of supplying false information to a public authority when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu yesterday.

In his report he had claimed two people, a man and a woman, had wrestled the car keys from him and drove off with his vehicle at high speed.

“They approached me wearing hooded jackets and asked if I was going to Luveve and I said no,” said Madzambatire.

“The lady jumped into the back seat and grabbed me from behind then wrestled my car keys away from me. Just as I got out of the car her male accomplice jumped into the driver’s seat.

I attempted to open the boot so I could get back in the car but they drove off before I could do anything.”

Mr Ndhlovu remanded the matter to December 8 for trial.

Prosecuting Mr Brian Nkala told the court that on November 10 at around 6AM, Sgt Muchena and Cst Madondo were deployed to Pumula on operation

“No to Mushikashika” and they were dressed in civilian attire.

“They arrested accused person who was driving a red Honda Fit for operating without a permit,” he said.

“Sgt Muchena showed Madzambatire his police identity card and told him he was under arrest. Madzambatire became violent and got out of the car.

He later ran away proceeding to ZRP Pumula where he filed a case of carjacking knowing that his vehicle was not hijacked.”

The court heard that a report was made against Madzambatire for making a false report which led to his arrest. The Chronicle