President reassigns permanent secretaries

By Takunda Maodza

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday appointed and reassigned permanent secretaries, following the setting up of a new Government and appointment of Cabinet ministers.

The changes were announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda in a statement to The Herald.

Mr George Charamba remains Secretary for Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, while Brigadier-General Gerald Gwinji retains his position as Secretary for Health and Child Care.

Also retaining their portfolios are Mr Munyaradzi Munodawafa (Mines and Mining Development) and Mrs Virginia Mabiza (Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs).

Ambassador Joey Bimha has been appointed Secretary for the renamed Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, while Dr Sylvia Utete-Masango retains her position as Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education.

Dr Thokozile Chitepo remains Secretary for Tourism and Hospitality Industry and Mr Melusi Matshiya is Secretary for Home Affairs and Culture.

Engineer Sam Kundishora is Secretary for Information, Communication and Cyber Security, while Mr Willard Manungo remains Secretary for Finance and Economic Development.

Mr Ngoni Masoka is Secretary for Labour and Social Welfare, while Mrs Abigail Shonhiwa is Secretary for Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development. The Herald