Popular night club up in flames

By Whinsley Masara

A nightclub was reduced to ashes when a fire gutted an entire building together with property that included tables, chairs and fridges at Windermere Hotel, Umguza, last Sunday.

The value of the damaged property is estimated to run into thousands of dollars.

The Fire Brigade is yet to determine the cause of the fire, according to the manager of the nightclub Rayner Marima.

“At around 9pm, employees noticed a blaze outside and when they ran outside to investigate they discovered it was the nightclub on fire.

“At the moment, the cause of the fire is not known but one of the staff members was seen smoking around the premises a few minutes before the fire broke out,” said Marima.

He ruled out an electrical fault as the building did not have electricity at the time of the inferno.

Meanwhile, a motel, Maqhawe Castle Arms in Richmond suburb also had property in four of its rooms totally destroyed by a fire following an electrical fault.

The blaze was caused by a faulty electricity socket.Some of the tenants who use rooms at the motel as their permanent dwellings lost all their property.

The motel has 15 rooms.

“The building caught fire when a faulty socket exploded and the fire quickly spread to the other rooms. No one was injured,” said a security guard Maxwell Moyo.

Moyo said employees at the motel tried in vain to put out the fire.

“We tried to extinguish the fire but it spread very quickly,” he said.

Bulawayo chief fire officer Richard Peterson confirmed fire incidents at both the hotel and the motel.

“At Windermere it is fortunate that the fire was only confined to one building although furniture and the building were completely destroyed.

The hotel is currently out of electric power and it is however, suspected that there was carelessly discarded lit material in that room. One member of staff was seen smoking earlier.

“At the motel, they only decided to call the fire brigade about an hour later, after fire had already razed down the property in four of the 15 rooms. When my team arrived there, four rooms were well alight.

“A lot of damage occurs during the period when people will be deciding how to put it out. The first action to take is to phone the fire brigade, close all other doors to confine the fire in one room and then try to put it out, if possible,” said Mr Peterson. B-Metro