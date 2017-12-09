Condemning praise singing by public institutions in Zimbabwe – Hudson Yemen Taivo

By Hudson Yemen Taivo

During the just-ended Mugabe era Zimbabweans had become used to seeing organisations or companies (both public and private) trying to outcompete each other in showering praises on the then President Mr Robert Mugabe or his wife Mrs Grace Mugabe.

I have always felt that hero-worshiping and praise-singing were somewhat incompatible with the concept of democracy. All dictatorships of the past and present have at their core a population forced to hero-worship their leaders.

I was therefore taken aback to notice that this habit of praise singing seems to be continuing even under the new regime led by the new president Mr Emmerson D. Mnangagwa. There is already a video doing the rounds on social media showing a bemused President Mnangagwa expressing his mild displeasure on a notable spelling error on a plaque that had been clearly prepared in haste.

I am personally relaxed on how institutions decide to use their money, but I doubt if taxpayers or their customers would find it acceptable that some money is being used for adverts or plaques for praising leaders often at the expense of better service delivery.

However, I must say that I found a recent advert posted by Harare Polytechnic in the local media hit a new low. In the advert, signed by Harare Polytechnic’s Principal, one Engineer T. Mudondo, the institution congratulated the new president on his recent appointment.

The advert then praises the President on his “resilience, tenacity and compassion” as he “rose to (the) echelon(s) and fastigium (sic) of presidency.” The President is also commended for his humility which “revealed the true axiologies and phronesis of a leader”. Some of your readers may find this advert as rather light-hearted and perhaps deride me for lacking a sense of humour.

However, I did not find this funny at all. It is clearly obvious that, far from genuinely congratulating the president, Engineer Mudondo is using the occasion to shine light on himself by using high-sounding words which are, unfortunately, joined together to form incomprehensible and grammatically incorrect sentences.

Harare Polytechnic is one of the long-established and revered institutions of higher learning in the country and it is unfortunate that its leader thinks it is acceptable to issue such childish and meaningless press statements. This is the sort of thing that high school students in the 80s and 90s would do to impress their teenage girlfriends, not something that an engineer and the head of a leading institution of higher learning would write to a 75 year old twenty-first century president.

Through this advert, Engineer Mudondo shows that he has no respect for the office of the President and he also makes a mockery of his own office. I know the new President is often a comical character himself (“Pamberi nemhanduuuuuu…”), but I am sure he knows when it is appropriate to make jokes and when it is time for serious business.

I don’t think he will be amused to see such a patronising statement at all. A search through the archives shows that this is not the first time that Engineer Mudondo has done this. On the occasion of the 93rd birthday of the former President Mugabe, Harare Polytechnic put out a statement, again signed by Engineer Mudondo, praising the former president as “one of Africa’s indefatigable and indomitable doyen(s) of Pan-Africanism”.

Mr Mugabe was also praised for his “excellent and gigantic pivotal (sic) role towards the configuration of the geometry, discourse, dichotomous and dissonance of the nation” as well as for his “courageous, intrepid, dedication and magnetic transformational leadership.”

The former president was also thanked for his “illustrious accomplishments” which were “written in ineradicable templates in the hearts and creative mental galleries and hallways of the populace” and it continued in similar fashion making references to “unsustainable global asymmetrical power and hegemonic relations” before concluding that Mr Mugabe was a “protagonist and paragon in protecting the ideals of the struggle”.

There is absolutely no sincerity in this at all, and one does not need to be a malcontent to figure this out. In his blinkered mind, Engineer Mudondo believes that such statements will impress people.

In reality, Engineer Mudondo’s long, winding words are nothing but just a bunch of artifices piled on sophistry – a superfluity of egotism served up with insipid inanity. He refers to himself as an engineer, and he is already a Principal of Harare Polytechnic so one wonders why he feels the need to seek intellectual validation through the use of high-sounding words?

Over 95% of people in Zimbabwe can speak English very well and they do it using simple and plain words. English language teachers up and down the country always tell their students that big words cannot be used as a mask for poor grammar, but it looks like Engineer Mudondo does not know this at all.

Engineer Mudondo should focus his energy on improving the welfare of his students and addressing issues of low staff morale at his institution. He should spend less time flipping through the pages of his Students Companion looking for synonyms and rhyming words.

If he cannot focus on the important things then he is clearly not fit for his job and he shames other people who belong to his profession. Engineering is supposed to be a profession for intelligent people, but on the basis of Mudondo’s poor grammar it is very hard to find any evidence of intelligent thought in these poorly drafted press statements masquerading as congratulatory messages.

Incidentally, I actually believe that his grammar is so bad that, rather than being a Principal at Harare Poly, Engineer Mudondo should re-enrol as a student at the nearby Allan Wilson High School and learn the basics of writing and prose, then retake his English Ordinary Level examination. While he is retaking his O-Levels, perhaps the Zimbabwe Institution of Engineers should hold an urgent council meeting to consider whether Engineer Mudondo’s professional registration should be revoked.

Yours sincerely

Hudson Yemen Taivo in Belvedere, Harare.