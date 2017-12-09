British Airways apologises to Black Motion

British Airways has issued an apology to music duo, Black Motion, who cast the spotlight on an alleged racist incident that resulted in them being escorted off a flight on Monday afternoon.

Thabo “Smol” Mabogwane and Bongani “Murdah” Mohosana were singled out to move from their business class seats to accommodate a white passenger who complained that her seat was broken.

After a heated exchange between the air hostess and the duo, Mabogwane and Mohosana were allegedly told the captain was having them removed to avoid a “911” situation.

Comair said it had since apologised to the pair.

“Comair does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination, which is why we take any such allegations very seriously.

“We are in conversation with the customers and have apologised for what happened.

“We’re now interviewing the staff involved as part of a full investigation. Once concluded we will take whatever action is necessary,” said Shaun Pozyn, British Airways marketing manager.

However, Black Motion’s manager, Tshiamo Kodisang said the boys were angered by the incident and were investigating their legal options.“Both of the guys were in shock and really felt embarrassed after the whole incident.

“They were shocked that the colour of their skin could subject them to such treatment in 2017.

“Even now, they are very much angry and honestly disappointed about the whole incident.” — TimesLive