Zinara apologises for long queues

“Zinara and its partners have developed cashless solutions for paying toll fees as an innovative solution for the future. We are pleased that the innovative solutions for paying toll fees has been well embraced by the motoring public,” Zinara said in a statement yesterday.

“The good uptake of this initiative has resulted in about 40 percent of our motoring public preferring this method of payment. However, all cashless payment methods unfortunately take double the processing time compared to cash transactions or even longer depending on network connectivity.

“The longer processing time has inevitably resulted in queue build-ups particularly at Norton toll plaza over the weekends and month-ends.”

Zinara advised that the “relevant authorities and all stakeholders are currently seized with the matter and we are convinced that a solution will be found quickly.”

“As, Zinara we extend our apologies to the motoring public for the inconveniences caused and give them our assurance that the matter will be resolved soon.” DailyNews