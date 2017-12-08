Zifa board member reported to police over wife’s stabbing

By Codelia Mondela

Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Southern region board member Brighton Malandule was recently reported to the police for allegedly stabbing his wife following a domestic dispute.

Sources close to the couple alleged they fought over an affair Malandule is allegedly having with a member of the Zimbabwe Women Soccer League (ZWSL).Malandule’s wife Noleen is admitted to the United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) and is in intensive care unit following the alleged attack.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said they received a report of a man who stabbed his wife following a domestic dispute.

Inspector Simango said the wife tried to defend herself and took a knife, but she was allegedly stabbed by her husband.

“We advise the public to solve their problems amicably instead of resorting to violence,” Inspector Simango said.

Speaking to the Chronicle Malandule denied stabbing his wife and said she was in hospital because she was sick.

“I do not know what you are talking about. I did not stab my wife. She is in hospital because she is ill and in a critical condition.

There are problems in women’s football and I am a prominent person. If I am seen talking with Ndlovu (Samukeliso) does that mean we are having an affair? Where did you catch me having the affair?” he asked.

He said his family was united and this was a private matter. Malandule said he only worked with Samukeliso and she was married.

“She is Mrs Ncube and you are just speculating. If people continue writing false things about me I am going to sue the paper. If you publish something you should be able to prove it. This is damaging my character because I work with donors,” he said.

Ndlovu could not be reached for comment.

Meanwhile, a Salvation Army pastor who allegedly raped a congregant appeared in court yesterday.

His trial is set to start on January 10.

Paul Mudede (41) allegedly impregnated a 19-year-old church member and later gave her money to pay for an abortion. The Chronicle