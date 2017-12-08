Sex scandal rocks adventist school

By Vuyelwa Sibindi

Bulawayo Adventist High School has come under the spotlight after a sizzling sex scandal emerged with eight pupils alleged to have been caught in the act in one of the classrooms.

The Form Three pupils were reportedly busted by a teacher engaging in a sex orgy.

Pupils from the school who preferred anonymity revealed that the eight pupils (names withheld) were caught by a student teacher who then reported the matter to the headmaster.

“The Form Three pupils were caught by a student teacher engaging in sexual acts in one of the classrooms and they were taken to the headmaster’s office.

“They had a meeting with their parents before being given manual labour as punishment which they will perform until the end of the term,” the pupil said.

The pupils revealed that this came as a shock because the Seventh Day Adventist Church-run school usually expels for petty issues, but these ones were made to clear the grounds.

“This is not fair as other pupils have been expelled for silly offences in the past. It is surprising that these eight pupils were only given corporal punishment after the school called a meeting with their parents,” said one pupil.

Shockingly, the sources revealed that one of the pupils was a known school “thigh vendor”, trading her services for as low as 50 cents.

“One of the girls is well known for prostituting as she charges between 50 cents and $2 for her sexual services.

Blowjob costs 50 cents and more for other sexual acts,” revealed the source.

When B-Metro crew visited the school, the pupils were spotted performing manual labour as claimed by the source.

An official at the school only identified as Mr Ncube said: “Why didn’t your source tell you everything, we are tired of people who are trying to ruin the reputation of our school,” and hung up the phone.

The provincial education director for Bulawayo Olicah Kaira said she was out of town and had not yet heard about the incident.

“I have not heard of the issue and it has not been reported to my office,” said Kaira. B-Metro