Peter Moyo not marrying soon

By Rest Mutore

Sungura musician Peter Moyo, 28, says he is not considering getting married anytime soon and this might come as ‘bad’ news to ladies pinning hopes on him.

He made the remarks responding to how he is now managing to live a ‘clean’ love life and do away with the controversial tag.

Peter’s love scandals had become ordinary news in the media during his early days in showbiz but it now seems to be a thing of the past.Or is it he is now playing his cards well?

He opened up to H-Metro saying he has passed the stage of being carried away by the celebrity status and is concentrating on building his musical empire.

“I think it will be good to talk on the future, what I can say at the moment concerning that is I’m not settling down anytime soon.

“Most of the guys of my age in the industry are married but as of me, you can wait a bit to break that news,” he said.

There were also reports that Peter is married and he said, “How can I make such comments when there is actually someone home.

“As of my past, those were the days and the focus is now on my music empire,” he said.“I am not saying I don’t have a love life but there is a time you realise that it does not bring anything positive to your work. Get me right, I am not saying a wife will disturb you to do work, but I just feel it is not the right time,” he added.

Young Igwe, as he is being referred to, is basking in the positive response to his current but will not get carried away by that.

The musician’s latest production – Mopao Mokonzi – has received endorsement across showbiz circles with fellow musicians and critics describing it as a triumph for the Utakataka Express heir.

Despite being his third album, sungura king Alick Macheso is on record saying Peter has finally discovered his late father Tongai’s groove.

But for Peter, such comments only come as motivation for him to aim higher as he believes the best is yet to come.

“This year has been good, from the album’s response and turnout at shows; I want to thank God for that.

“Now the focus is completely on my forthcoming project.

“The positive response I got on Mopao Mokonzi was actually a confidence booster, it made me believe that I can do better and I am now aiming higher.

“I never relaxed because my fans, musicians and promoters as well as the media made good comments about my production. I rather started working on my new album but at the moment I am working on videos for this album.

“I’ll start with a single video which I will put my whole effort,” said Peter.

He said he has a festive season package for his fans which will see him performing in various parts of the country.

The countrywide tour begins this weekend with shows in Chegutu and Glendale where he will be sampling his new stuff. H-Metro