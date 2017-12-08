North Korea ballistic missile tests forced Singapore Airlines to reroute flights from Seoul

The crew of a Cathay Pacific flight from San Francisco to Hong Kong on November 29 reported the sighting of what they believed was a North Korean missile as it re-entered the earth’s atmosphere.

The North Koreans claimed on that day to have fired the Hwasong-15, their biggest and most powerful missile to date. It reportedly reached 1,000 miles higher than the July launch.

In a statement, Cathay said the flight was “far from the event location” and that it had been in touch with the relevant authorities but had no plans to change its routes.

“We remain alert and review the situation as it evolves,” it added.

David Wright, a missile defence expert at the Union of Concerned Scientists, said the crew most likely saw the missile early in its flight, rather than at the point of re-entry.

“Given the timing, it seems likely that the crew might have seen the first stage burn out and separate from the rest of the missile. This would have happened a few minutes after launch,” he wrote.