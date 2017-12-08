Individual fuel imports banned

Kiyapili Sibanda

Government has banned importation of fuel by individuals. In a notice issued by the Zimbabwe Energy regulatory Authority (Zera) yesterday, Government said it has repealed Statutory Instrument (S.I.) 171 of 2015 Control of Goods (Petroleum Products Prices) Amendment Number 5 that allowed members of the public to import up to 2 000 litres of fuel per month for personal use without a Zera licence.

The regulatory authority advised the public that that importation of fuel now has to be done in terms of the Petroleum Act that require only licensed companies.

“Zera hereby notifies the public that Statutory Instrument 171 of 2015 Control Goods (Petroleum Products Prices) (Amendment) (Number 5) that allowed members of the public to import up to 2 000 litres of fuel per month for personal use without a Zera licence has been repealed through Statutory Instrument 122 of 2017.

“After the repeal, importation of all fuel has to done in terms of the provisions of the Petroleum Act that stipulate that only companies licensed in terms of Section 29 are authorised to import fuel,” reads the statement,” said Zera.

There has been concern over the sprouting of illegal fuel dealers in the country who stand accused of short-changing clients as well as exposing the public to risks of fire incidents, injury and death.

Last month, Zera was seeking an amendment to the Petroleum Act to tighten penalties for illegal possession and dealing in petroleum products.

Existing legislation provides for the establishment of the Petroleum Regulatory Authority whose function is to license and regulate operations in the petroleum industry. The Chronicle