Chivayo Zesa deals under scrutiny

By Elias Mambo | The Zimbabwe Independent |

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority Holdings (Zesa) board will meet next week to deliberate on energy contracts awarded to dodgy businessman Wicknell Chivayo amid reports parliament will soon move a motion requesting the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) to cancel energy deals that were awarded to his Intratrek company, the Zimbabwe Independent has heard.

Managing director of Intratrek Zimbabwe Mr Wicknell Chivayo smiles as project director Mr Kevin Makoni signs
This comes at a time ZPC is moving to mobilise resources for the project as announced by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa during his 2018 budget presentation in parliament yesterday.

Furthermore, implementation of the Gwanda Solar Energy Project will commence in 2018, following the granting of incentives to the ZPC to enable it mobilise funding from the market. At least US$66,7 million will be mobilised during 2018, focusing on construction of a 25MW solar plant under Phase I of the project,” Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa said.

Chivayo was awarded the US$200 million Gwanda solar project, the US$73 million refurbishment of the Harare Power Station, a US$163 million project to restore Munyati Power Station as well as the US$248 million Gairezi Project, but has failed to deliver.

The Energy ministry in October ordered ZPC to subcontract the Gwanda project after Intratrek failed to implement the controversial deal, despite receiving a US$5 million advance payment without a bank guarantee — against the standing rules. ZPC wants the US$5 million back.

The Gwanda Project is part of three controversial solar projects, each generating 100 megawatts, which were approved by government.

The initial cost, as of 2014, was US$183 million for each of the projects, bringing the total cost to US$549 million.

Soon after being awarded the tenders, the winning companies demanded price escalations, resulting in the projects ballooning to a total cost of US$720 million.

In an interview this week, the Zesa group chief executive officer Josh Chifamba said his organisation will meet next Friday to deliberate on Chivayo’s deals.

“The board is meeting next week and top of the agenda are the Chivhayo deals,” Chifamba said. “The tender process was above board but we are not happy with the way the former minister (Samuel Undenge) pushed for the advance payment of US$5 million without a bank guarantee.”

Investigations by this newspaper revealed that despite being given an advance payment of US$5 million, Chivayo did not commence any work at his Gwanda solar project site.

Parliamentary sources this week said a motion will soon be moved to direct ZPC to cancel the deals controversially awarded to Chivayo. Parliamentarians will also request that he pay back the US$5 million he was paid in advance without a bank guarantee.

“We will summon ZPC to parliament so that they explain how they issued Chivayo the energy contracts and also urge the power company to make sure that Chivayo pays back the US$5 million,” said a legislator.

Chivayo was paid US$5 million upfront before commencing work at the behest of Undenge, despite failing to do any meaningful work on site.

A year after winning the multi-million-dollar tender and despite getting the US$5 million payment for pre-commencement works, Intratrek Zimbabwe reportedly abandoned the project site after only three months’ work, it has emerged.

The US$5 million covered feasibility studies, topographical surveys, borehole sinking, site clearance, geo-technical surveying, site fencing, wayleaves and construction of administrative structures.

Last year, the Independent reported that Zimbabwe’s power generation projects have been inflated by more than US$500 million, raising suspicion that Zesa managers and senior government officials could have corruptly benefitted through price escalations.

Zesa has been endlessly rocked by massive tender scandals in which government entrusted the country’s critical multi-billion-dollar energy projects to dodgy businessmen who have criminal records, ranging from fraud to drug trafficking.

  • Mfana Chivharo aitogara akatoisa makumbo muhomwe, zvino akumaburitsa kuti atevere vaye waipa mari yakudiwa manje.

  • zidhumbu richapera

  • the noose is geting tighter by the day.chawakadya chamuka.

  • So he is about to lose a $700 million deal because akatambisa mari nenguva. Shave reurombo chairo. Vanhu vatema munonetsa, Isu vamwe tingatoshanda kunge dhongi kuti $700 million yese ibude. Ah ndiko kukanda mapudzi kusina hari.

  • Mbwa iyo ine pamuromo,batai muisungirire

  • Zesa inotora makore to install metres after you have paid the connection fee. What is wrong in zesa

  • Manje mpfanha Weak snail nekuda bling kwake ,ma1

  • I knew it too much pompous

  • Any comment Ace Lumumba

  • At least he still has his shoes kkkkkk

  • obvious!!

  • Idzungu chete zvinozivikanwa hapana wozouyawo tokupa mari yekunodzoresa mazihembe ako nekuti soon dzinenge dzava kudonha chinobhururuka chinomhara

  • kana ane mabank accounts ari muzim freeze his accounts and do life audit on him

  • say that again. kkkk he still has something to Bragg about

  • Thought yu had forgotten him, thank yu

  • ndopachichaona kuti murombo munhu.. 🤣🤣🤣

  • atanga maZIMBABWEANS kuda kuona vamwe vachidonha…. this time hakuna izvozvo….. thats an ireversable deal,,,, mukoma chivayo vakutonopedzisa basa as soon as possible

  • Heee Strive Masiwa heee makandimaka told you don’t compere yourself to that guy you ain’t even at his level dude

  • It’s about time 👏👏👏👏👏

  • the problem is that most Zimbabweans do not understand how the tendering system works.Chivhayo got $5mil for Preliminary and Generals ,as well as equipment and plant mobilisation fees.So he didn’t commit an offence because we heard the equipment was delivered to the site and some bush clearing was done.ibasa raakatoita ipapo.

  • It’s time up those who used to protect you they are not around now

  • Kuvhaira kwese kuya uchitenga disc rakutonga kwaro ne Us10 000 hakuchina chasara kuti uchiona kutonga kwaro gamba

  • Ronald-Tafadzwa Madzikanda

  • Squeeze the man until he squea

  • Squeeze him until he squeaks and n tell us where the money is

  • If all the dealings are genuine l don’t see any reason he will lose the contract if he is delivering on the promise , Asi kana ari gumaguma Hahahaha pakaipa anonyura hameno 🤷🏿‍♀️🤷🏿‍♀️